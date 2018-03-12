JUST IN
Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(610.80)

 33917.94
HIGH

33962.48

 LOW

33468.16

 PREVIOUS

33307.14
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(194.55)

 10421.40
HIGH

10433.65

 LOW

10295.45

 PREVIOUS

10226.85
Indices

INDEX LATEST PREVIOUS CHANGE() CHANGE(%)
S&P BSE Telecom 1379.81 1345.20 34.61 2.57
BSE Metal 14322.20 13996.90 325.30 2.32
BSE Oil&Gas 15373.44 15052.16 321.28 2.13
BSE FMCG Sector 10498.10 10278.73 219.37 2.13
BSE Dollex 30 4285.08 4196.29 88.79 2.12
INDEX LATEST PREVIOUS CHANGE() CHANGE(%)
Nifty FMCG 26703.00 26020.05 682.95 2.62
Nifty Energy 13835.45 13537.15 298.30 2.20
Nfty Commodities 3863.05 3781.85 81.20 2.15
Nifty Metal 3766.90 3688.15 78.75 2.14
Nifty 100 Liq 15 4204.85 4121.70 83.15 2.02
Industries


Company Latest() Chg() Chg(%) Volume
Ashok Leyland 145.45 -1.30 -0.89 1184410
Tata Motors 352.20 10.50 3.07 522985
Tata Motors-DVR 197.20 4.60 2.39 131728
M & M 737.20 8.25 1.13 99236
Escorts 856.15 5.80 0.68 62005
Company Latest() Chg() Chg(%) Volume
Meghmani Organ. 85.70 0.45 0.53 180122
UPL 718.45 5.90 0.83 33852
Rallis India 231.10 2.15 0.94 19121
P I Inds. 864.55 9.85 1.15 3757
Monsanto India 2575.25 13.25 0.52 865
