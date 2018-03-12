- Here are top 10 stocks with highest average dividend yield for past 5 years
- Weakness in banking stocks is weighing on overall market performance
- Dilip Buildcon stock gains traction: Rising orders point to better outlook
- Investor wealth rises by over Rs 1 trn as Sensex crosses record 36,000-mark
- Benchmarks gain, broader market in pain: M-cap fell Rs 911 bn last week
- Morgan Stanley ratings boost: Shares of TCS, Infosys, other IT majors rally
- Ajanta Pharma: Growth driven by India, US markets
