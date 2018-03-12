Politics News
NORTH
-
Uttar Pradesh bypoll results: Template of opposition (dis)unity
If the experiment of the SP-BSP tie-up works, it could provide a base for the battered and scattered opposition to join forces against the BJP ...
-
Delhi sealing: Maken thanks CM for all-party meet, BJP yet to decide
-
South Delhi sealing drive: Lajpat Nagar traders' stir takes political turn
SOUTH
-
Here's how Kamal Haasan differs from Rajinikanth on 'student politics'
The actor-turned-politician asked students, how many of you are going to be with political awareness?
-
You'll be witnessing spiritual governance: Rajinikanth on political entry
-
It's 'seedha rupaiyya sarkar': PM on Siddaramaiah govt in Karnataka
COLUMNISTS
-
TDP pulling out of Modi govt harks back to permafrost problem of coalitions
The core of coalitions, the single largest party, requires the shield that the smaller partners provide
-
Manjhi's HAM quits NDA: Does it affect Bihar's political, caste equations?
Manjhi has begun talking about contesting 50 seats in the assembly elections
EAST
-
BJD's Rita Sahu wins Bijepur Assembly bypoll in Odisha by 41,933 votes
The by-election was held following the death of three-time Congress MLA Subal Sahu in August last year
-
West Bengal Budget: Boost for agriculture before panchayat polls
-
Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland polls: BJP leads the charge against the Left
WEST
-
Gujarat: BJP retains edge, wins 47 municipalities but vote share comes down
This was only seven more than a simple majority of 92, while at least 15 of its legislators scraped through with margins of less than 500 votes
-
This is rejection of BJP by people of Rajasthan: Rahul after bypoll victory
-
Don't allow parliamentary secretaries in Gujarat: Congress to governor
EDITORIAL COMMENT
-
Insolvency pangs: More transparency and tweaking of the IBC will help
Of the 12 indebted companies that were referred to the NCLT, for resolution under IBC, two - Bhushan Steel and Amtek ...
- Opportunity in crisis: Judiciary should initiate reforms from within
- Time for moderation: #MeToo movement would benefit from restraint
CENTRAL
-
Raman Singh's govt launches "green gold" offer for Chhattisgarh's red zone
Bonuses worth Rs 274 crore to be doled out tendu leave collectors in LWE-affected areas
-
Kamal Nath takes dig at MP CM Shivraj, says CBI has turned into RSS Shakha
-
Get down from chopper to know real condition of roads: Scindia to Shivraj
NORTH EAST
-
Congress' Northeast woes: Vote share down 13% since 2014; BJP's up 23%
From winning an average of 1.5 seats in the six states' elections between 2009 and 2014, the BJP has won an average of 23.5 seats here since
-
Biplab Kumar Deb: Fit and proper pracharak
-
Biplab Kumar Deb to be next Tripura CM, Jishnu Debbarma his deputy
People
-
Vishwesha Teertha: Principle above pragmatism, then and now, too
Swami Vishwesha Teertha is head of the Pejawar Math in Udupi
-
In Gujarat, the Congress will highlight pro-poor policies: Ashok Gehlot
The Congress will not project a chief ministerial face in Gujarat, says Gehlot
If people want equality then men, women should carry pregnancy for 4.5 months each: Jamiat-e-Ulema Secretary
Current Affairs
Flood-hit Northeast: Modi expresses anguish over situation, promises help
Six people died in Assam on Tuesday after conditions worsened in the wake of a deluge
Related: Darjeeling crisis: Pro-Gorkhaland supporters set ablaze panchayat office
-
Govt enhances surveillance along China, Pak borders amid growing threats
A holistic review of our infrastructural development and military modernisation programme has been undertaken, Nirmala Sitharaman said
-
Maharashtra farmers call off protest; Fadnavis bows to pressure: Highlights
The protesters, joined by tribals, had halted at the KJ Somaiya Ground before marching towards Azad Maidan on Monday morning
-
SIT to conduct narco test on Gauri Lankesh murder accused KT Naveen Kumar
Naveen was caught by the crime wing of the state police's central crime branch on February 18
-
India vs Sri Lanka 4th T20I: Thakur-led Indian bowlers restrict SL to 152/9
India vs Sri Lanka 4th T20I match was reduced to 19-overs-a-side affair after over an hour was lost due to rain