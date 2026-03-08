Sunday, March 08, 2026 | 08:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Nitish Kumar's son Nishant joins JD(U) amid buzz over deputy CM role

Nitish Kumar's son Nishant joins JD(U) amid buzz over deputy CM role

Nishant claimed his father, as the longest-serving chief minister of Bihar, did a lot for the state in the last twenty years

Nitish Kumar with his son Nishant kumar (Image: X/@BihariMan1)

Nishant, an engineering graduate who is in his 40s, was inducted into the party at its headquarters here in the presence of top leaders, including Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' and JD(U)'s national working president Sanjay Jha. (Image: X/@BihariMan1)

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2026 | 8:14 PM IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar joined the JD(U) on Sunday and said he would work to strengthen the party's organisation.

Nishant, an engineering graduate who is in his 40s, was inducted into the party at its headquarters here in the presence of top leaders, including Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' and JD(U)'s national working president Sanjay Jha.

After joining the party, Nishant said, "My father decided to go to the Rajya Sabha. It was his personal decision. We all respect it. We will keep working under his guidance. I will work to strengthen the organisation."  Nishant claimed his father, as the longest-serving chief minister of Bihar, did a lot for the state in the last twenty years.

 

People of the state will never forget the CM's contribution to the state's development, he said.

"I thank everyone. I will honour the trust you all have placed in me. The country, our state and I are proud of what my father has done in the last 20 years. I will take the development work done by the CM to the masses," Nishant said.

Nitish's son received a rousing reception at the JD(U) office on his arrival.

Party functionaries gathered outside the office and were seen waving party flags and beating drums.

Speculation is rife that Nishant will be made deputy CM in the new government.

A close aide of Nitish Kumar claimed on Saturday that a unanimous decision had been taken to make Nishant deputy CM in the new government to be formed upon his father's resignation.

CM Nitish Kumar filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls on Thursday.

JD(U) MLA from Harnaut, Hari Narayan Singh, claimed that Nishant would be elected to the state legislative council next month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 08 2026 | 8:14 PM IST

