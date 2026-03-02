'Mamata should be ashamed,' Shivraj slams Bengal govt over law and order

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday slammed the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal over the law and order situation, and alleged that it was sheltering infiltrators.

The BJP leader also accused the TMC of preparing fake Aadhaar and voter cards for infiltrators and attempting to change the region's demography.

"Mamata Banerjee should be ashamed. Though Bengal has a female CM, cases of rape and torture of women continue," Chouchan said while addressing a 'Poriborton Yatra' rally here in North 24 Parganas district.

"TMC is trying to change the demography of this region by giving shelter to infiltrators," Chouhan said.

On border security, he claimed that the TMC government is not providing land for fencing along the Bangladesh border, as it would stop infiltrators from entering India.

Chouhan promised action against all those crimes if the BJP comes to power in the state.