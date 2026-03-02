Monday, March 02, 2026 | 04:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Amit Shah vows to 'throw out infiltrators' if BJP wins in Bengal polls

Amit Shah vows to 'throw out infiltrators' if BJP wins in Bengal polls

Shah said the TMC had turned Bengal into a "swarg (heaven) for infiltrators" and alleged that the border state's security was compromised because the ruling dispensation allowed illegal immigration

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo: File PTI)

Press Trust of India Mathurapur (WB)
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday sharpened the BJP's pitch on infiltration, declaring that while "only names of infiltrators are being deleted now" from voter rolls, they would be "pushed out of the state" once the party comes to power with a full majority in West Bengal.

Addressing the BJP's Poriborton Yatra here in South 24 Parganas district, his first visit to the state since the publication of the revised electoral rolls on Saturday, Shah said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had turned Bengal into a "swarg (heaven) for infiltrators" and alleged that the border state's security was compromised because the ruling dispensation allowed illegal immigration.

 

"Bengal is a bordering state. The TMC cannot ensure security because they allow infiltration. Only the BJP can provide security to a bordering state like Bengal," he said.

His remarks come against the backdrop of the post-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) electoral rolls published on Saturday, which recorded 63.66 lakh deletions, 8.3 per cent of the electorate, since the exercise began in November, reducing the voter base to just over 7.04 crore and significantly redrawing constituency arithmetic ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

"I want to assure Hindu refugees that not a single one among them will lose their citizenship," he said, seeking to draw a distinction between what the BJP terms "infiltrators" and persecuted minorities who migrated from neighbouring countries.

Also Read

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal

Congress and its AAP problem resurfaces after Kejriwal verdict timing row

New Delhi: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses the gathering during a rally, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Mar. 1, 2026. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Countdown for BJP's exit has begun, says Kejriwal at Jantar Mantar rally

JP Nadda, Nadda

WB's original inhabitants will become minority due to infiltration: Nadda

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Shah flags rising religious conversions in Punjab, urges Mann govt to act

BJP Flag, BJP

BJP to launch 'Paribartan Yatra' across poll-bound Bengal from today

"Right now only names are being deleted from voter rolls, and Mamata Didi is nervous. Once BJP forms the government, we will identify and remove every infiltrator from Bengal," Shah said.

Infiltration and corruption will stop when the BJP comes to power with a full majority, the Union home minister said, repeating the charge that the TMC government under Mamata Banerjee had failed to secure the borders.

In a sharp personal attack, he alleged that Banerjee was "busy inaugurating temples" while "allowing the building of Babri Masjid in Bengal", and claimed that the exit of TMC leader Humayun Kabir was part of a "well-crafted conspiracy" to facilitate the construction of such a mosque.

Kabir in December last year laid the foundation stone for a mosque modelled on Ayodhya's Babri Masjid at Rejinagar in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

"If the people here make the mistake of voting again for the TMC, Bengal will have a government run by nephew Abhishek Banerjee and not by Mamata Didi," Shah said, seeking to revive the BJP's "bhaipo" (nephew) attack line.

In a sweeping electoral reset barely months before the 2026 Assembly polls, the 116-day SIR drive, the first intensive revision since 2002, has also placed more than 60.06 lakh electors in the "under adjudication" category, their eligibility now subject to judicial scrutiny in the coming weeks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Odisha, Kerala, Food subsidy

Mounting rice stocks raise questions over subsidy-fuelled paddy expansionpremium

Kerala, Politics, voting

Crosscurrents in 'Keralam': Are vote shares signalling flux in politics?premium

O Panneerselvam

Poll season potboiler in TN: Panneerselvam's crossover adds new complexitypremium

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and party leader Manish Sisodia celebrate with family members after a Delhi court discharged them in an excise policy-related corruption case, refusing to take cognisance of the CBI chargesheet, in New Delhi. (AA

Excise case: Delhi court discharges Kejriwal and Sisodia; CBI moves HC

Sunetra Pawar

Sunetra Pawar to become next NCP chief; Parth Pawar set for RS seat

Topics : Amit Shah BJP West Bengal West Bengal Assembly polls

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCrude Oil PriceStocks to buy todayIran War UpdateGold and Silver Rate todayHoli Holiday 2026West Asia ConflictStock Market HolidayJapan Visa Updates