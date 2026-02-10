News in brief: Global

E urope’s largest nuclear warship

France confirmed its plan to develop the Porte-Avions Nouvelle Génération (PANG), a next-generation nuclear aircraft carrier, at a projected cost of $12 billion, Reuters reported. French President Emmanuel Macron officially announced the beginning of its construction.

The PANG, which would be developed by French defence firms Chantiers de l’Atlantique and the Naval Group in the port city of Saint-Nazaire, is expected to be deployed in 2038. It would be the largest warship ever built in Europe, replacing the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier.

The warship will have two to three electromagnetic aircraft launch systems from General Atomics, along with directed-energy weapons.