Canadian Universities to launch 13 new agreements for AI, research in India

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Sunday that Canadian universities are launching new talent partnerships in India, with 13 new agreements in areas such as research and AI centres of excellence.

Sharing the details in a post on X, he said that this would provide invaluable experience for students and "strengthen our world-class universities on both sides of the Pacific."

In a post on X, the McGill announced a new Centre of Excellence in AI in India, which was announced during a mission led by Universities Canada with PM Carney and Foreign Minister Anita Anand.

In another post on X, the Canadian PM noted how his visit to Mumbai along with provincial premiers and ministers, aimed at doubling the trade with India, secure energy partnerships, and attract major investments - to build a stronger and more resilient Canadian economy.

The Canadian Prime Minister landed in New Delhi on Sunday evening following the conclusion of a productive visit to Mumbai, marking the next phase of his official tour of India. Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and for Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada, received the visiting leader at the airport.

On Sunday evening, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand ahead of the formal talks between PM Modi and PM Carney.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mark Carney is on an official visit to India from 27 February to 2 March. This marks Prime Minister Carney's first official visit to the country, which began when he arrived in Mumbai on 27 February.

The high-level discussions, scheduled for March 2 at Hyderabad House, will see the two Prime Ministers hold delegation-level talks to review the progress achieved to date across diverse areas of the India-Canada Strategic Partnership.

Building on their earlier meetings in Kananaskis (June 2025) and Johannesburg (November 2025), the leaders will "take stock of ongoing cooperation in key pillars, including trade and investment; energy; critical minerals; agriculture; education, research, and innovation; and people-to-people ties."

According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, they will also exchange views on regional and global developments.

In addition to their formal talks, Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Carney will attend the India-Canada CEOs Forum.

This visit comes at an important juncture in the normalisation of India-Canada bilateral relations, with the anticipated discussions on Monday focusing on key strategic and economic issues of mutual interest between the two nations.