PM Modi speaks to Netanyahu, stresses safety of civilians 'utmost priority'

PM Modi speaks to Netanyahu, stresses safety of civilians 'utmost priority'

Prime Minsiter Modi said he held a telephonic conversation with Netanyahu and expressed India's concerns over recent developments amd emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority

Modi, Narendra Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu

The conversation comes amid heightened tensions after a joint missile strike titled Operation Roaring Lion/Operation Epic Fury by Israel and the United States on Iran on February 28 (Photo:PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 6:21 AM IST
Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation and emphasised the need to ensure the safety of civilians as a priority.

PM Modi also reiterated "The need for an early cessation of hostilities."

In a post on X, the Prime Minsiter said he held a telephonic conversation with Netanyahu and expressed India's concerns over recent developments amd emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority.

"Had a telephone call with PM Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation. Conveyed India's concerns over recent developments and emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority. India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities," the Prime Minister wrote.

 

In a subsequent post, he added, "I spoke by phone with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation. I expressed India's concern regarding the recent developments and emphasised that the security of citizens is the utmost priority. India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities."

Furthermore, PM Modi also said he spoke with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and strongly condemned the recent attacks on the UAE, expressing condolences over the loss of lives.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said he conveyed India's solidarity with the UAE.

"Spoke with President of the UAE, my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Strongly condemned the attacks on the UAE and condoled the loss of lives in these attacks. India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times. Thanked him for taking care of the Indian community living in the UAE. We support de-escalation, regional peace, security and stability."

The conversation comes amid heightened tensions after a joint missile strike titled Operation Roaring Lion/Operation Epic Fury by Israel and the United States on Iran on February 28.

US President Donald Trump and Iranian state media have confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the February 28 US-Israel strikes, alongside his daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 6:20 AM IST

