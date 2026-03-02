India, Canada sign eight pacts as Modi-Carney talks expand partnership

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney concluded his four-day India visit on Monday after delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the two sides taking the bilateral partnership from “normalisation to structured expansion” through the signing of eight pacts across advanced manufacturing, nuclear energy, trade, defence, education and critical minerals sectors.

The agreements included finalising the terms of reference to guide negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to be inked by the end of the year to take bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030, and a C$2.6-billion long-term uranium supply agreement.

During their talks, Modi and Carney also discussed the situation in West Asia. “The current situation in West Asia is a matter of deep concern for us. India supports the resolution of all disputes through dialogue and diplomacy. We will continue to work with all countries to ensure the safety of all Indian citizens in the region,” Modi said in his media statement at the joint briefing at Hyderabad House in the national capital.

The PM said that Canadian pension funds have invested $100 billion in India, which is evidence of their “deep trust in India’s growth story”. Officials said the Canadian side pointed out that 30 per cent of their pension funds in Asia-Pacific are invested in India, and that India should consider giving the same treatment to Canadian pension funds as it does to sovereign wealth funds. Canada under Carney, and also India, have sought to diversify their trade in the wake of stiff tariffs that the Donald Trump administration imposed on the two countries.

Agreements were signed to strengthen cooperation for exploration and mining of critical and strategic minerals, energy, and for setting up a joint pulse protein centre of excellence in Kundli. The two sides also listed nine other outcomes, which included establishing an India–Canada defence dialogue. However, officials on the Indian side conceded that Canada has decided to keep the number of permanent visa holders to 5 per cent of the country’s population because of pressure on its job market and services, which could affect Indians seeking to live and work there, but Canada continues to host 400,000 Indian students — twice the number in the US and four times that in the UK.

In addition, 24 agreements among universities and institutions in artificial intelligence, healthcare, agriculture and innovation were also inked, and the India–Canada CEO Forum was reconstituted. Four reciprocal ministerial-led trade and investment engagements, including two visits to Canada and two visits to India accompanied by business delegations, will be institutionalised. The Finance Ministers’ Economic and Financial Dialogue will be one of these and take place later this year. Officials said the visits of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to Canada were in the works.

This was Carney’s first visit to India after taking over as his country’s prime minister in March, and the first bilateral visit to India by a Canadian PM since 2018. The two leaders acknowledged the need for India and Canada, two vibrant democracies, to come together “in an increasingly complex and uncertain global context”, and appreciated the “constructive steps taken toward the gradual normalisation of bilateral ties”, which had plummeted in 2023–24 after the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada.

The joint statement, issued later in the day, highlighted opportunities in expanding bilateral energy trade, including in liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), crude oil, refined petroleum products, potash and uranium supply offtakes. An Indian delegation will visit the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) meeting in March 2026, and India will send a ministerial-led energy and industry delegation to Canada in summer 2026. The India–Canada Renewable Energy and Storage Summit will be convened in 2026. The two countries also agreed to launch a joint talent and innovation strategy.

Security and law-enforcement liaison mechanisms will be set up, and defence cooperation deepened by expanding practical military cooperation through joint training opportunities and professional military exchanges.

The volume of two-way annual trade at present is around $13 billion. Modi said the agreement on critical minerals will strengthen resilient supply chains. “We will work to enhance defence industries, maritime domain awareness and military exchanges. To this end, today we have decided to establish the India–Canada defence dialogue,” he said.

In his remarks, Carney mentioned the future of India–Canada energy ties. “Today, we are launching a strategic energy partnership with significant potential to expand bilateral energy trade. We've signed a new critical minerals partnership spanning development, processing and secure supply chains for clean energy, electric vehicles and advanced manufacturing,” he said.

On the situation in West Asia, the thrust of discussions between the two leaders “was how we are all concerned about the escalating situation in Iran, how dialogue and diplomacy should be the norm to resolve all underlying issues, and how there should not be any targeting of civilians who have nothing to do with this,” said Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs P Kumaran at a media briefing.