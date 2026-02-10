A return to spheres of influence in Venezuela

“I took the Canal Zone and let Congress debate, and while the debate goes on, the canal does also.” When President Theodore Roosevelt made that remark, he was explaining how the United States (US) secured control over the Panama Canal by acting first and legitimising its action later. For much of the 20th century, treating nearby countries as one's own backyard was not unusual among great powers.

In the Western hemisphere, it shaped how the US dealt with the rise of socialism in Latin American countries through coups, military interventions, and assassinations.

But as the Iron Curtain fell in Europe, the rules of multilateralism and sovereignty defined the Western way of shaping the rules-based global world order. That belief held for a generation, until Donald Trump came back to power.