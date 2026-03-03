Tuesday, March 03, 2026 | 07:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US Deputy Secretary to visit India, lead Raisina Dialogue 2026 delegation

US Deputy Secretary to visit India, lead Raisina Dialogue 2026 delegation

Finnish President Alexander Stubb will also visit India from March 4 to March 7 and is the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker at the 11th Raisina Dialogue

US flag, USA

The Deputy Secretary will also meet with senior Indian officials to discuss bilateral cooperation(Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI
Last Updated : Mar 03 2026 | 7:00 AM IST
Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau will travel to New Delhi from March 3-6, where he will lead the US delegation to the 2026 Raisina Dialogue, India's premier geopolitical forum.

According to a US Embassy statement, the Deputy Secretary will also meet with senior Indian officials to discuss bilateral cooperation on defence, critical minerals, and counternarcotics.

It will deepen commercial and economic ties to increase market access for American businesses and "advance our shared vision for a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region."

Furthermore, Finnish President Alexander Stubb will visit India from March 4 to March 7 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will be the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker at the 11th Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi.

 

The visit, which will include the participation of a high-level delegation of ministers, senior officials, and business leaders, is aimed at deepening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation between India and Finland across various sectors, MEA said in its release.

As per the release, the visit will be Stubb's first visit to India in his current role as President.

In addition to his engagement at the Raisina Dialogue, President Stubb will hold discussions with the Prime Minister, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing regional and global issues of mutual interest.

A key highlight of the visit will be an exchange of views on cooperation in multilateral forums, with an emphasis on deepening people-to-people connections and economic partnerships. Following the discussions, Prime Minister Modi will host a luncheon in honour of President Stubb.

During his visit, the Finnish President will also meet with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also meet President Stubb.

First Published: Mar 03 2026 | 7:00 AM IST

