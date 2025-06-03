OpenAI to provide fresh API credits to 11 Indian non-profit organisations

OpenAI on Tuesday announced that it will provide a fresh round of API (application programming interface) credits to 11 non-profit organisations in India, including Rocket Learning, Noora Health, and Udhyam, among others, to help build artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for social good.

The global program, which offers the selected participants hands-on technical support, cohort-based learning, and early access to OpenAI’s tools, functions under the OpenAI Academy umbrella.

“Over the last year, the India cohort has developed and deployed AI-powered applications across sectors, including healthcare, education, agriculture, disability inclusion, and gender equity, creating a tangible and measurable impact in underserved communities,” the company said in a statement.

In India, beneficiaries Rocket Learning uses WhatsApp and generative AI to deliver personalised early learning experiences for parents and daycare, and Noora Health improves patient recovery by disseminating life-saving information to patients’ families and caretakers.

Other beneficiaries include companies such as Udhyam, which is integrating AI into government education systems to nurture entrepreneurial mindsets in students, and Digital Green, which is scaling peer-to-peer agricultural learning by automating insights and crop recommendations.