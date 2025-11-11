Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 08:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bajaj Finserv Q2FY26 results: Consolidated net profit up 8% at ₹2,244 crore

Bajaj Finserv's stock closed 6.26 per cent lower at Rs 1,987.75 per share on the BSE

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv Ltd’s consolidated net profit grew 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 2,244 crore for the second quarter of 2025-26 (Q2FY26). Its net profit stood at Rs 2,087 crore in Q2FY25.
 
The company, a listed holding entity for the Bajaj Group’s finance and insurance businesses, reported an 11 per cent Y-o-Y rise in its consolidated total income at Rs 37,403 crore in Q2 from Rs 33,704 crore in the year-ago period, it said in an exchange filing.
 
The interest income rose to Rs 19,598.69 crore in Q2 from Rs 16,571.61 crore in the year-ago period. The premium and other operating income from the insurance business grew to Rs 15,936.18 crore in Q2 from Rs 13,252.27 crore in Q2FY25. The fees and commission income rose marginally to Rs 1,551.98 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 1,271.95 crore in Q2FY25.
 
 
Its finance cost rose to Rs 6,901.33 crore from Rs 6,045.63 crore, while claims paid also moved up to Rs 6,847.75 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 6,450.23 crore in the same period a year ago. Fees and commission expenses increased to Rs 2,610.17 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 2,121.35 crore in the year-ago period.
 
The impairment expenses on financial instruments for lending grew to Rs 2,268.75 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 1,909.08 crore in Q2FY25.
   

