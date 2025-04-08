IPL 2025: KKR vs LSG Head-to-Head record, Key toss stats in Kolkata

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: PBKS vs CSK playing 11, players stats, batter vs bowler match-ups The caravan of IPL 2025 will return to Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens on Tuesday, April 7, as Ajinkya Rahane-led Kolkata Knight Riders host Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants in match number 21 of the season.

Kolkata Knight Riders return to home turf after a dominating win over SRH in their last with all their three departments firing on all cylinders on the other hand LSG despite win in their last game against MI have a lot to improve in their bowling and feilding as they just scrape the victory by a small margin. No, both the teams will be looking to secure their second successive win of the season today, but who out of these two sides has the upper hand over the other historically? Let’s take a look.

KKR vs LSG Head-to-Head:

Overall

Total Matches Played: 5

KKR Won: 2

LSG Won: 3

N/R: 0

KKR vs LSG Head-to-Head at Eden Gardens, Kolkata:

KKR and LSG have clashed in Kolkata twice, with both teams securing one win each.

Top Performers in KKR vs LSG Matches:

In head-to-head encounters between KKR and LSG, Quinton de Kock stands out as the top run-scorer with 228 runs. He is followed by KL Rahul with 132 runs, while Sunil Narine has also contributed with the bat, scoring 131 runs. Rinku Singh and Phil Salt have made notable impacts as well, scoring 129 and 121 runs respectively in these matchups. On the bowling front, Mohsin Khan leads the wicket-taking charts with 6 wickets against KKR. Close behind him are Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and Ravi Bishnoi, each with 5 wickets, highlighting a strong bowling contest between both sides in their clashes so far.

What Happened the Last Time These Two Sides Met in IPL 2024?

The two teams last met at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow in match number 54 of IPL 2024. In the match KKR while batting first with the help of Sunil Narine’s 81 posted mammoth total of 235 for 6 on the board. In reply LSG could only reach till 137 before being bundled out in 16.1 overs handing KKR a huge 98 runs victory.