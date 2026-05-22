OTT releases this week: Most-awaited films and series to binge this weekend

As the weekend approaches, OTT platforms are gearing up with a fresh lineup of films and web series across genres. From intense thrillers and crime dramas to romantic entertainers and horror titles, viewers have plenty to choose from this week.

Here are five major OTT releases to watch this weekend.

Best 5 OTT releases this week

Dhurandhar: Raw and Uncut

· Release Date: May 22, 2026

· OTT Platform: Netflix, JioHotstar Genre: Action, Thriller

Also Read

· Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun

Aditya Dhar is the director of the action movie Dhurandhar, which centres on Hamza Ali Mazar (Ranveer Singh), a spy who goes undercover in Karachi's mafia.

He encounters thugs, an ISI agent, and a dishonest police officer while infiltrating the terror networks under the Dhurandhar operation. The movie is based on real-life incidents, and its scenes keep audiences riveted. Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel · Release Date: May 22nd, 2026 · OTT Platform: Zee 5 · Genre: Crime, Thriller · Cast: Anshuman Pushkar, Upendra Chauhan, Kumud Mishra, Prateek Kashyap The protagonist of Jai Basant Singh's crime thriller series Satrangi is Bablu Mahto, whose father, a Launda Nach dancer, is killed. After being devastated by the death, he sets out on a quest for vengeance and battles a strong family.

The plot, however, will eventually shift from focusing solely on retribution to examining his quest to take control of the corrupt systems. System · Release Date: May 22nd, 2026 · OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video · Genre: Courtroom, Thriller · Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika, Preeti Agrawal, Ashutosh Gowarikar Two women, Sarika Rawat (played by Jyotika), a courtroom stenographer, and Neha Rajvansh (played by Sonakshi Sinha), an aspirational public prosecutor, will be followed in this courtroom thriller drama as they band together to challenge the system and reveal its hidden secrets. Their partnership will expose systemic unfairness and confront the influential advisers. Neha will also have to make difficult decisions because she has a strong, privileged lineage. She must either maintain her position or question the system that supports it.

Warrant · Release Date: May 22nd, 2026 · OTT Platform: Zee 5 · Genre: Thriller · Cast: Prasanth Pandiyaraj, Aruldoss, Kaali Venkat, Namritha Mv Created by Vignesh Natarajan, Warrant centres on a soft-spoken police officer who is repeatedly sidelined despite his dedication to the force. Following humiliation within the department, he undergoes a transformation into a fearless officer, setting off a chain of intense and chaotic events. The Mummy · Release Date: May 19th, 2026 · OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video · Genre: Horror, Thriller · Cast: Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace