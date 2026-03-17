Bima Sugam to launch standardised products in life, health, motor segments

As a structured, interoperable information infrastructure it will empower consumers by bridging the knowledge gap between different participants and bringing more transparency in the entire insurance value chain, it added.

“The proposed Public Insurance Registry represents an important step towards modernising the information architecture of the insurance sector. By enabling standardised, consent-based access to structured insurance data, the initiative seeks to enhance transparency, strengthen consumer confidence, and support more effective regulatory oversight”, said Ajay Seth, Chairman, IRDAI.

This reform is intended to build a more accountable, efficient and data-driven insurance ecosystem that can support sustainable growth in insurance inclusion, as envisaged in ‘Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha’ vision., he added. Separately, in another discussion between general and health insurance companies, Irdai and CII, there were discussions largely focused on how insurers and hospitals can collaborate for better customer experience. There were 5 Independent working committees including insurers and hospitals that made presentations focused on the same.