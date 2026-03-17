Correction in banking, financial funds: Exit if unable to handle volatility

Banking and financial services funds have declined 9.5 per cent over the past month, making them the third worst-performing equity category during this period. The category is sizeable, with assets under management (AUM) of ~1.08 trillion across 71 schemes.

Experts say higher financial leverage makes the banking sector more vulnerable to headwinds than other sectors.

The ongoing war has created macro risks through high energy costs and disrupted supply chains. “These risks can affect loan growth, liquidity conditions, and asset quality if the war is prolonged,” says Bhavesh Kanani, fund manager at UTI Asset Management Company (AMC).

He adds that persistent selling by foreign institutional investors has also weighed on performance.

Growth in advances has improved since the end of December 2025, but deposits continue to lag. “This raises concerns over the sustainability of the current growth momentum,” says Abhijith Vara, fund manager, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India).

If the geopolitical situation persists, macro sentiment could deteriorate further. “These factors could weigh heavily on earnings growth, which was expected to revive gradually,” says Kanani.

Asset quality concerns have also emerged as artificial intelligence-led changes could result in job losses.

Some segments could see stronger growth going forward. “Insurance, wealth technology, and financial services aggregation players are expected to drive the next phase of financial services growth. Banking and financial services funds can capture some of these new-age investment themes,” says Vara.

The overall financial services space has expanded significantly. “There have been several initial public offerings in wealth, financial planning, insurance, and fintech,” says Vara.

Banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) continue to play a critical role in expanding organised lending, funding corporate capital expenditure, and supporting financial inclusion.

Despite these pressures, the banking sector remains fundamentally strong, with adequate capitalisation, provision levels, and a diversified loan mix.

The financial sector is a proxy for the broader economy. “The sector often leads market recoveries and remains a key beneficiary of domestic economic expansion,” says Abhishek Kumar, Sebi-registered investment advisor and founder, SahajMoney.com. Staying invested allows investors to ride out the cyclical nature of the industry without locking in short-term losses. Selling during temporary volatility could make investors miss the benefits of long-term compounding.

After the correction, valuations have turned more attractive. “They offer value to long-term investors. A quicker resolution of the war situation would remove some of the concerns and create upside potential,” says Kanani.

An exit makes sense in some cases. “Exit if your portfolio is heavily overweight on this sector, if your personal goals have been met ahead of schedule, or you have made reasonable returns,” says Belapurkar.

That decision, however, should rest on research and a clear understanding of the sector. “Investors should have a deep understanding of the sector’s nuances and the ability to time entry and exit,” says Kaustubh Belapurkar, director – manager research, Morningstar Investment Research India.

Investors with strong conviction about the banking and financial services sector’s prospects may stay invested. “Continue if you think that your original thesis on India’s credit growth remains intact,” says Kumar.

Sectoral and thematic funds remain inherently volatile. Many investors may not have the appetite for such swings. Such investors should exit and shift their money to diversified equity funds.

Markets go through sector rotations, and different sectors lead at different times. Investors may exit if they do not like the lumpy returns these funds generate.

“Investors should also exit if they invested only because the sector has performed well in the previous year,” says Belapurkar.