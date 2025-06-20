From apple cider vinegar promises to moon-charged water rituals, 100 Surya Namaskars a day to collagen powders that claim to erase wrinkles, we’ve all been tempted to try them. But do they actually work, or are they just hype in disguise? We asked doctors and nutrition experts to break it down for you. This Fact-check Friday, let’s separate the facts from the fluff.

Can apple cider vinegar balance hormones and burn fat?

You’ve probably seen someone on Instagram gulping apple cider vinegar (ACV) every morning. The claim? It “balances hormones” and melts fat. But according to nutritionist Dr Divya Sakhalkar, ACV might help you feel fuller and slow down blood sugar spikes, which can support weight loss a little, and for women with PCOS , it may slightly improve insulin sensitivity. But for most people, ACV is not a hormone-fixing miracle.

“Sip it if you like the taste and feel a benefit, but don’t treat it like a hormonal wizard potion,” she said. Should you go gluten- or dairy-free if you’re not allergic? Going gluten-free or dairy-free might seem like the ticket to more energy and less bloat, especially if celebrities on your timeline swear by it. ALSO READ: What Indian women should really eat: 16 diet myths busted by experts “But unless you’ve got coeliac disease, gluten sensitivity, or lactose intolerance, there’s no need to ditch bread or milk. Whole grains and dairy are packed with nutrients like fibre, protein, and calcium. Cutting them out without guidance can leave you more tired, not energised,” said Dr Sakhalkar.

Is moon-charged water actually good for sleep and mood? TikTok and Insta reels claim leaving your water out under moonlight can soothe your soul, balance your energy, and improve your sleep . Scientifically though, moon-charged water is still just water. Dr Sakhalkar explains any benefit you feel likely comes from the ritual, not the liquid. It is purely placebo. True sleep and mood balance depends on cortisol, melatonin, screen time, and stress levels. Does post-workout soreness mean better results? You crushed leg day, and now you can’t walk. They say that’s good for you, right? Well, not always. Asad Hussain, Founder and CEO of Odds Fitness, explains that soreness (or delayed onset muscle soreness, aka DOMS) isn’t a must-have sign of a successful workout. It often shows up when your body is doing something new or intense. But progress can happen even without soreness, especially if you’re consistent and gradually increasing your load.

Can yoga headstands reverse ageing or increase height? Doing a headstand (shirshasana) might boost blood flow and help you feel sharper, calmer, and even younger, to some extent. Asad clarified: “Shirshasana supports circulation and hormone regulation, but it’s not a reverse-ageing switch. And while yoga can improve posture—which can make you look taller and feel more aligned—it cannot make adults grow taller. Bones stop growing after puberty.” Do posture belts actually fix back pain? Asad said they build awareness, but they won’t strengthen your muscles or fix the real problem. Long-term improvement requires stretching, strengthening your core and back, and mobility work—not just gadgets.

Can face yoga or collagen really reverse ageing? According to Dr Ruben Bhasin Passi, Consultant Dermatologist, CK Birla Hospital Gurugram, face yoga can tone some muscles and may improve blood flow, so yes, some tightening can happen over time. But reversing ageing or sculpting a jawline? Not likely. Collagen powders can improve skin hydration slightly over months. But they’re not magic potions. Sun protection, retinoids, and good skincare still do the heavy lifting. Will bone broth or fish collagen give you glowing skin overnight? Dr Passi pointed out that while these foods are nutritious, skin glow also depends on hydration, diet, sun exposure, sleep, hormones, genetics, and skincare.

Can onion juice or rice water regrow bald patches? They might make hair look healthier, but they won’t bring back lost hair. Onion juice and rice water have some beneficial nutrients, but bald patches caused by conditions like androgenetic alopecia need medical treatment, said Dr Passi. Will lifting weights make women bulky? This one’s a classic myth. Dr Tushar Tayal, Consultant, Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, confirmed, “No, lifting weights won’t make you bulky. Women have lower testosterone and won’t ‘bulk up’ unless they’re following advanced, intense bodybuilding programmes. Instead, weight training makes women leaner, stronger, and metabolically healthier.”

Are 100 Surya Namaskars a day the ultimate health solution? Surya Namaskars are a fantastic full-body exercise. But doing 100 daily is not the only way to be healthy. Dr Tayal reminded that health is about balance, which includes nutrition, sleep, exercise, stress, check-ups. “Overtraining can even cause injuries or burnout. So do what works for your body—not what goes viral,” he said. Is waking up at 4 am the secret to success? #RiseAndGrind may be trending, but success isn’t tied to an alarm clock. Dr Tayal said waking up early can align with your natural rhythms, but what matters more is sleep quality and consistency—not just being up before sunrise.

Can sound frequencies rewire your brain? Binaural beats and calming frequencies can help you relax, but there’s no scientific proof they “rewire” your brain overnight. Dr Tayal emphasised that brain health improves with long-term habits: exercise, food, rest, and therapy if needed. Do turmeric and ginger shots boost immunity? They help, but they’re not a magic shield. Prachi Jain, Chief Clinical Nutritionist, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, said turmeric (curcumin) and ginger (gingerol) have proven benefits, but no shot alone can boost your immunity. It’s about your entire diet, sleep, and stress habits. Can water or herbal teas flush fat and toxins? Water is essential for detox, but overdoing it doesn’t “flush” fat. And teas or kadhas? They can help digestion and reduce bloating, but they won’t melt fat unless you’re in a calorie deficit.

ALSO READ: Endometriosis: The missed disease affecting 42 million Indian women “Drinking sufficient water is crucial for maintaining your body’s own detoxification mechanisms—primarily your kidneys, liver, and skin. Water assists in eliminating waste through sweat and urine. But consuming more water than necessary doesn’t ‘supercharge’ detox,” said Prachi. Are protein shakes only for bodybuilders? According to Prachi, protein shakes are a convenient tool for anyone who struggles to meet their protein needs—including vegetarians, office workers, and older adults. She said, “Protein is important for repairing muscles, maintaining healthy skin, for immunity, and for hormone function. Although bodybuilders require greater protein consumption, even an average adult will be better off having shakes if it is not possible for them to consume enough protein through foods. Not every protein shake is equally good—opt for good-quality, low-sugar ones and use them as additions, not replacements, to whole foods.”