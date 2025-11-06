Constantly tired? Doctor warns it could be iron deficiency, not stress

Do you wake up tired, drag yourself through the day, and wonder why your energy levels seem perpetually stuck on low?

According to US-based anaesthesiologist and interventional pain specialist Dr Kunal Sood, it could be because of low iron levels, as this nutrient plays an important role in maintaining energy levels.

In a post he recently shared on Instagram, he highlighted how low iron affects your body and why that unexplained tiredness needs attention.

What does iron have to do with your energy levels?

Dr Sood explains that iron helps your body make haemoglobin, a protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen throughout the body. When iron levels dip, this oxygen delivery system slows down, and so does your body.

Who is more likely to suffer from iron deficiency? Not everyone has the same iron needs, and some people are naturally more prone to low iron levels. Dr Sood points out a few groups who should be extra alert: Women with heavy periods, as they lose iron with every drop of blood.

Pregnant women, as they are not just nourishing themselves but also building another human.

Vegetarians and vegans, as plant-based iron is harder to absorb than the kind found in animal products.

People with certain gut disorders such as coeliac or Crohn’s disease, which can interfere with iron absorption. “If left untreated, this can progress to iron deficiency anaemia , where your symptoms will worsen,” Dr Sood said.