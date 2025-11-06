Home / Health / Constantly tired? Doctor warns it could be iron deficiency, not stress

Constantly tired? Doctor warns it could be iron deficiency, not stress

If you're tired all the time despite getting enough sleep, it may not be stress or age catching up with you - it could be low iron levels, says a doctor

A doctor warns that persistent fatigue could be a hidden sign of iron deficiency. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur
Nov 06 2025
Do you wake up tired, drag yourself through the day, and wonder why your energy levels seem perpetually stuck on low?
According to US-based anaesthesiologist and interventional pain specialist Dr Kunal Sood, it could be because of low iron levels, as this nutrient plays an important role in maintaining energy levels.
 
In a post he recently shared on Instagram, he highlighted how low iron affects your body and why that unexplained tiredness needs attention.

What does iron have to do with your energy levels?

Dr Sood explains that iron helps your body make haemoglobin, a protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen throughout the body. When iron levels dip, this oxygen delivery system slows down, and so does your body.

Who is more likely to suffer from iron deficiency?

Not everyone has the same iron needs, and some people are naturally more prone to low iron levels. Dr Sood points out a few groups who should be extra alert:
  • Women with heavy periods, as they lose iron with every drop of blood.
  • Pregnant women, as they are not just nourishing themselves but also building another human.
  • Vegetarians and vegans, as plant-based iron is harder to absorb than the kind found in animal products.
  • People with certain gut disorders such as coeliac or Crohn’s disease, which can interfere with iron absorption.
“If left untreated, this can progress to iron deficiency anaemia, where your symptoms will worsen,” Dr Sood said.

What are the symptoms of low iron levels?

According to Dr Sood, if you are low on iron, you might notice:
  • Pale skin
  • Shortness of breath
  • Cold hands and feet
  • Strange cravings (like chewing ice)

How can you boost your iron levels naturally?

Dr Sood reassures that you can often fix iron deficiency with simple dietary changes or supplements. Here’s where to start:
  • Eat iron-rich foods like spinach, red meat, lentils, tofu, pumpkin seeds, and fortified cereals.
  • Pair iron with vitamin C, as it helps your body absorb iron better. Add lemon to your dal, or have oranges with your spinach salad.
  • Consider supplements only after checking with your doctor, as some may cause constipation or interact with other medications.

When should you see a doctor?

If you are feeling inexplicably tired despite doing all the right things, prioritising sleep, cutting caffeine, and staying hydrated, it’s time to dig deeper. A simple blood test can reveal if you’re low on iron or haemoglobin.
 
“Don’t ignore the fatigue. It could be your body’s way of asking for help,” Dr Sood said. 

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

