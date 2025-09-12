Are superfoods really healthy? Doctors bust popular wellness myths

Myth: Superfoods like turmeric lattes, blueberries, and flaxseeds can prevent or cure chronic diseases like cancer or diabetes.
Myth: If a food is labelled ‘superfood’, you should eat it in large quantities.
Myth: Exotic superfoods like acai or goji berries are better than local or seasonal produce such as amla, guava, or papaya.
Myth: Superfoods such as lemon water, spirulina, and apple cider vinegar shots work like magic pills for weight loss or detox.
Myth: Superfoods have the same effect on everyone.
Myth: Superfoods can boost your immunity instantly.
Myth: Supplements made from superfoods like spirulina tablets, moringa powder, or acai capsules are better than whole foods.
Myth: Superfoods like resveratrol (from red grapes or wine), collagen powders, or green tea can reduce or reverse ageing.
Myth: Superfoods such as maca powder, matcha, or bee pollen can drastically enhance athletic performance.
Myth: You need to eat superfoods daily for maximum health benefits.
Myth: Superfoods have no side effects or risks.
Myth: Superfoods are all you need for optimal brain health.
About Fact-Check Friday
Misinformation in health can be more harmful than the illness itself. That’s why every Friday, Business Standard brings you Fact-Check Friday, a weekly series where we unpack myths, wellness trends, and separate evidence-based medical insights from popular misconceptions.
From ageing and mental health to fitness, diets, and everyday remedies, our fact-checks are guided by doctors, researchers, and public health experts, so you can make informed choices for your well-being.
Explore more fact checks here:
