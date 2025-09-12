Are superfoods really healthy? Doctors bust popular wellness myths

From acai bowls on Instagram to spirulina smoothies at cafés, the word “ superfood ” has become a buzzword. They are sold as miracle fixes for weight loss, glowing skin, detox, even disease prevention. However, while many of these foods are nutrient-rich, they are not magic.

In this edition of Fact-check Friday, we spoke to doctors to separate fact from fiction on the most popular claims about superfoods.

Myth: Superfoods like turmeric lattes, blueberries, and flaxseeds can prevent or cure chronic diseases like cancer or diabetes.

Fact: No single food can cure or prevent No single food can cure or prevent chronic illnesses . Dr Ganavi K B, clinical nutritionist, Apollo One, Bengaluru, explains that while superfoods provide vitamins, fibre, and antioxidants that support health, “they will not replace medical care or a balanced diet.” Dr Tushar Tayal, consultant, internal medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, adds that diseases like cancer and diabetes develop through complex genetic and lifestyle factors—not from a lack of acai berries.

Myth: If a food is labelled ‘superfood’, you should eat it in large quantities. Fact: Too much of a good thing can backfire. “Overeating superfoods may cause nutrient imbalance, indigestion, or even toxicity,” says Dr Ganavi. For example, excess spinach can increase kidney stone risk, while too much seaweed may harm your thyroid. Moderation is key. Too much of a good thing can backfire. “Overeating superfoods may cause nutrient imbalance, indigestion, or even toxicity,” says Dr Ganavi. For example, excess spinach can increase kidney stone risk, while too much seaweed may harm your thyroid. Moderation is key. Myth: Exotic superfoods like acai or goji berries are better than local or seasonal produce such as amla, guava, or papaya. Fact: Not at all. Doctors agree local and seasonal produce often contains equal or higher nutrition at a fraction of the cost. “Guava and amla are richer in vitamin C than imported goji berries,” notes Dr Ganavi. Plus, local foods are fresher and have a lower environmental footprint.

Myth: Superfoods such as lemon water, spirulina, and apple cider vinegar shots work like magic pills for weight loss or detox. Fact: According to doctors, there's no magic food for fat loss or detoxification. "Your liver and kidneys already detox your body," says Dr Tayal. Weight loss still depends on calorie balance, daily movement, and sustainable habits—not chia seed water or green juice cleanses. Myth: Superfoods have the same effect on everyone. Fact: The effect of any food depends on your genetics, gut bacteria, overall health, and medications. For example, grapefruit can dangerously interact with certain drugs. What benefits your friend may not suit you.

Myth: Superfoods can boost your immunity instantly. Fact: There’s no overnight immunity booster. “Immune strength comes from consistent, balanced nutrition over time,” says Dr Ganavi. Protein, vitamins, minerals, quality sleep, and stress management all play a role. Myth: Supplements made from superfoods like spirulina tablets, moringa powder, or acai capsules are better than whole foods. Fact: Whole foods win, hands down. “They provide fibre and synergistic nutrients supplements can’t replicate,” explains Dr Tayal. Supplements help only when there’s a proven deficiency. No pill can replace a poor diet. Myth: Superfoods like resveratrol (from red grapes or wine), collagen powders, or green tea can reduce or reverse ageing. Fact: Some antioxidant-rich foods may slow cellular damage, but they cannot reverse ageing. “Healthy lifestyle practices—exercise, sleep, and avoiding smoking or excess alcohol—matter far more,” says Dr Ganavi.