DVC signs 25-year PPA with Haryana to supply 800 MW power from 2028

The Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) has inked a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Haryana Power Purchase Centre (HPPC) to export 800MW from 2028-29, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The agreement marks a significant milestone in the partnership between DVC and HPPC, building on their existing PPA, under which the corporation already supplies 300 MW to Haryana from its operational units.

The agreement, signed with the approval of the power ministry, will enable DVC to supply 800 MW from its three upcoming thermal units to Haryana.

"Under the agreement, DVC will supply 300 MW from its Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station Phase-II (2x660 MW), 300 MW from Koderma Thermal Power Station Phase-II (2x800 MW), and 200 MW from Durgapur Thermal Power Station (1x800 MW). Supplies from all three power stations will begin in the fiscal 2028-29," DVC member (finance) Arup Sarkar said.

The PPA was signed at HPPC's corporate office in the presence of senior officials from both organisations.

Sarkar said DVC has also secured a PPA to supply 1159 MW to Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited and is in advanced discussions with other discoms to finalise agreements for the remaining capacity from its upcoming projects.

During the current fiscal, DVC also signed a 490 MW agreement with SAIL for supply between 2024-25 and 2027-28 in phases.