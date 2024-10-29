Behind the 10-minute delivery boom: How quick commerce is changing India

In the fast changing consumer landscape of India, the rapid rise of quick commerce is transforming convenience shopping into a race against the clock. Imagine a 5,000-year-old civilisation setting a 10-minute timer for gratification — run out of sugar? Before your tea cools, someone zips through traffic to replenish your supply. Need diapers? Blinkit, Zepto, or Swiggy Instamart are ready to deliver immediately, bringing a paradigm shift that is disrupting traditional retailers and even the e-commerce giants.

As consumers increasingly lean on this instant access, the options for quick commerce have multiplied, making at least half a dozen platforms available for immediate fulfilment. While this diversity offers alternatives in a monopolising economy, the convenience of 10-minute deliveries comes with hidden societal costs that few are pausing to consider.

Yet, for industry leaders, these challenges are merely fuel for growth. Blinkit, for example, more than doubled its sales year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the September quarter, according to financial results by its parent company, Zomato Ltd, a $27 billion startup. Blinkit, which promises groceries, medicines, and pet supplies in just eight minutes, has scaled to nearly half the size of Zomato’s original food delivery business, growing six times faster.

Swiggy, which began as a food-delivery app, has seen similar success with Instamart, now covering 43 cities and expanding its inventory to nearly 20,000 items — twice what it offered a year ago. Delivery times, too, have dropped from an average of 17 minutes to under 13 in June.

This rapid expansion of quick commerce has captured the attention of investors and entrepreneurs alike. Zepto, founded by two Stanford University dropouts, recently secured additional funding from Lightspeed Venture Partners and DST Global, boosting its valuation to $5 billion. The duo, stuck at home during the Covid-19 pandemic, tapped into an emerging consumer psyche that, some argue, was born out of lockdown impatience.

However, not everyone is convinced that the economics of such hyper-fast deliveries are sustainable. Industry analysts warn that smaller cities and towns may find it challenging to balance high warehousing costs with the comparatively lower value of average orders. The United States offers a cautionary tale with the collapse of services like Fridge No More, Buyk, Jokr, and Getir, unable to withstand the financial pressures of quick commerce.

Nevertheless, the Indian model has shown surprising resilience, perhaps due to a Covid-induced behavioural shift that has heightened impulse-buying. Drawing a curious parallel with post-Black Death Europe, which saw a spike in consumerism, quick commerce in India has tapped into a similar need for immediacy, with smartphones now a tool of validation. “I am, because the delivery guy says so,” could almost be a modern motto.

This behavioural shift in consumer has rattled even established players. Shares in Avenue Supermarts Ltd., owner of Dmart, recently plunged, reacting to the surge of quick-commerce competitors. Mukesh Ambani, India’s wealthiest man and owner of the nation’s largest supermarket chain, is now testing a pilot for sub-30-minute deliveries, despite shutting down a similar service previously.

Blinkit’s model reflects the economic potential, as its ‘stores’ (retail partners assisting with neighbourhood fulfilment) reportedly break even at Rs 7 lakh daily gross order value, with the average currently reaching Rs 10 lakh a day. Notably, quick commerce is evolving from fulfilling immediate, top-up needs—such as milk or eggs—to handling stock-up orders for higher-value staples. Big brands like Adidas and Decathlon are joining the fray, hoping to ride the quick-commerce wave.

However, the roots of this rapid-delivery boom are not solely behavioural. Beyond psychology, economic and social forces are at play. With major sectors like fintech and online education witnessing slowdowns, investors have shifted focus, pouring funds into quick commerce. While beneficial for consumer convenience, it raises concerns about low-quality employment in an economy struggling with jobless recovery. India already has the world’s highest road accident fatalities with only 1 per cent of global vehicles. Though many delivery fleets are shifting to slower electric two-wheelers, the demand for instant fulfilment places delivery partners under immense pressure.

On labour rights, the quick-commerce sector has been rated better than giants like Amazon and Uber by Fairwork, particularly in addressing contracts and grievances. Yet, significant issues remain, with many riders still below minimum wage and collective bargaining still a distant aspiration. The traditional retail supply chain, marginalised by the quick-commerce boom, is pushing for an antitrust probe.

As India’s 1.4 billion people grow accustomed to expecting even household appliances within minutes, the question arises: at what cost? The rush for rapid gratification may ultimately leave consumers with more than they bargained for when the doorbell rings.