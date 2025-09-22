Home / Industry / News / BIF writes to DoT, seeks de-linking of indoor and outdoor WiFi use cases

BIF writes to DoT, seeks de-linking of indoor and outdoor WiFi use cases

Earlier this year, in May, the DoT released the draft rules to delicense the 5925-6425 MHz portion of the 6 GHz spectrum band

Telecom industry, telecom sector
In June this year, Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the government’s move to delicense the lower 6 GHz spectrum band was a “necessity” and not a luxury.
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 9:13 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Broadband India Forum (BIF) has written to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) requesting that it de-link the indoor and outdoor WiFi use cases and notify the indoor WiFi use cases based on the discussions already held with the industry.
 
In its letter to the DoT last week, BIF said that the DoT’s committee to conduct a coexistence study for the use of WiFi for outdoor use cases in the delicensed 6 GHz band may need considerable time since it will also need to examine detailed technical and field trials in live conditions.
 
“Also, as evident from such use cases based on international best practices, Automatic Frequency Coordination (AFC) techniques will require special measures and may take time. In view of the above, you are kindly requested to immediately delink the indoor from the outdoor use cases and notify the indoor use cases based on the discussed and agreed power levels, for which there is a consensus amongst all stakeholders,” BIF said in its letter.
 
Earlier this year, in May, the DoT released the draft rules to delicense the 5925–6425 MHz portion of the 6 GHz spectrum band. The delicensing of the band was aimed at improving the rollout of low- and very-low-power wireless devices, such as WiFi routers, which would in turn enhance WiFi speeds and capacities for homes and offices.
 
Most Indian homes and offices currently use WiFi that operates in the 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz bands, which offer speeds of up to 1.3 Gbps and 600 megabits per second, respectively.
 
In June this year, Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the government’s move to delicense the lower 6 GHz spectrum band was a “necessity” and not a luxury.
 
“We have now delicensed and awarded the lower portion of the 6 GHz spectrum, which is not a luxury today; it is a necessity. It will give our industry multi-gigabit speeds, ultra-low latency, and low-cost digital highways,” Scindia said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Brigade Group inks 7.5-acre Banashankari project worth ₹1,200 crore

CCI tells NCLAT no internet player rivals WhatsApp in revenue, assets

Pumped hydro capacity to cross 10 GW yearly from FY29, says CEA chief

Premium

IT services firms weigh H-1B fee hit but see levers to cut impact

Govt plans 13 GW annual hydro storage push from FY29 to meet 50 GW target

Topics :broadbandTelecom industryDepartment of Telecommunications

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 9:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story