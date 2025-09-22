BIF writes to DoT, seeks de-linking of indoor and outdoor WiFi use cases

The Broadband India Forum (BIF) has written to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) requesting that it de-link the indoor and outdoor WiFi use cases and notify the indoor WiFi use cases based on the discussions already held with the industry.

In its letter to the DoT last week, BIF said that the DoT’s committee to conduct a coexistence study for the use of WiFi for outdoor use cases in the delicensed 6 GHz band may need considerable time since it will also need to examine detailed technical and field trials in live conditions.

“Also, as evident from such use cases based on international best practices, Automatic Frequency Coordination (AFC) techniques will require special measures and may take time. In view of the above, you are kindly requested to immediately delink the indoor from the outdoor use cases and notify the indoor use cases based on the discussed and agreed power levels, for which there is a consensus amongst all stakeholders,” BIF said in its letter.

Earlier this year, in May, the DoT released the draft rules to delicense the 5925–6425 MHz portion of the 6 GHz spectrum band. The delicensing of the band was aimed at improving the rollout of low- and very-low-power wireless devices, such as WiFi routers, which would in turn enhance WiFi speeds and capacities for homes and offices. Most Indian homes and offices currently use WiFi that operates in the 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz bands, which offer speeds of up to 1.3 Gbps and 600 megabits per second, respectively. In June this year, Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the government’s move to delicense the lower 6 GHz spectrum band was a “necessity” and not a luxury.