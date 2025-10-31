Home / Markets / News / 3 reasons why Nomura raised its target price on Swiggy to ₹560; check here

3 reasons why Nomura raised its target price on Swiggy to ₹560; check here

Swiggy's food delivery (FD) arm continued its solid performance in the September quarter (Q2FY26), driven by sustained order growth and operational efficiency.

Swiggy
Swiggy’s management has announced plans to raise around ₹10,000 crore to bolster its quick commerce (QC) arm, a segment that continues to face heightened competition. | Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 9:26 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nomura on Swiggy: Japan-based brokerage firm Nomura has raised its target price on Swiggy to ₹560 from ₹550 earlier while retaining its ‘Buy’ rating, pointing to strong momentum in the company’s food delivery operations, a planned fund-raise to strengthen its quick commerce business, and improving visibility on profitability. The new target implies a potential 34 per cent upside from current levels.
 
“We maintain our ‘Buy’ rating and raise SOTP-based TP marginally to ₹560 (from ₹550 earlier). In our view, disciplined execution and improving visibility on breakeven will be key catalysts for the stock to do well from here,” said Abhishek Bhandari and Karan Nain of Nomura, in a note dated October 31, 2025.

Meanwhile, here are the top three reasons behind the target price hike:

Strong growth in food delivery business

 
Swiggy’s food delivery (FD) arm continued its solid performance in the September quarter (Q2FY26), driven by sustained order growth and operational efficiency. The company’s gross order value (GOV) rose 6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and 19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), in line with Nomura’s expectations and ahead of Zomato’s 18 per cent Y-o-Y growth in the same period. Monthly transacting users (MTU) climbed 5.7 per cent sequentially to 17.2 million, reflecting improving engagement on the platform.
 
The take rate, including delivery charges, inched up 10 basis points (bps) Q-o-Q to 25.8 per cent, while contribution margin (CM) remained steady at 7.3 per cent, despite competitive pressures such as lower subscription fees and reduced minimum order values. Adjusted Ebitda margin, as a percentage of GOV, improved 44 basis points Q-o-Q to 2.8 per cent. Nomura highlighted that Swiggy’s difference between GOV and net order value (NOV) growth was only around 0.5 per cent, compared to Zomato’s ~4 per cent gap, suggesting better pricing and volume alignment.
 
Nomura expects Swiggy’s FD segment to maintain its momentum, projecting 19-20 per cent Y-o-Y growth in GOV over FY26–27, with contribution margins expanding modestly to 7.5-7.7 per cent. This sustained growth trajectory, coupled with operational discipline, underpins analysts’ confidence in Swiggy’s long-term value creation potential.  ALSO READ | Earnings steady, valuations cheap: NTPC remains Nuvama's top power play

Fund-raising to strengthen quick commerce business

 
Swiggy’s management has announced plans to raise around ₹10,000 crore to bolster its quick commerce (QC) arm, a segment that continues to face heightened competition. 
 
Nomura noted that the company’s fund-raising efforts are timely, given the dynamic nature of the QC space and peers’ aggressive capital deployment. 
 
Rival Zepto recently secured $450 million in new funding, while Zomato’s Blinkit holds about ₹20,000 crore in cash reserves. Strengthening the balance sheet through this capital infusion will boost Swiggy’s ability to invest in growth, logistics, and technology while sustaining its competitive positioning.

Better visibility on profitability

 
Nomura believes disciplined execution, operational efficiency, and a clearer path toward breakeven are key catalysts for Swiggy’s stock performance in the coming quarters. 
 
The brokerage stressed that improving contribution margins and a gradual ramp-up in QC economics provide better visibility on profitability. 
 
However, Nomura also flagged risks such as intensified competition in the QC business and a potential macroeconomic slowdown that could temper order growth in the online food delivery segment.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty weak; Navin Fluorine jumps 13%, Swiggy 3%; Bankdhan Bank slips 6%

Earnings steady, valuations cheap: NTPC remains Nuvama's top power play

Sebi bars Gretex from merchant banking for 21 days over IPO lapse

F&O Cues: Here's how to trade Bank Nifty with a 'Bear Spread' strategy

Stocks to Watch today: ITC, RIL, TCS, Vedanta, Hyundai Motor India, Swiggy

Topics :The Smart InvestorSwiggySwiggy fundingZeptoBlinkitonline food deliveryZomatoNomuraQ2 resultsMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNifty50Indian equitiesBSE NSE

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story