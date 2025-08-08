Why did Medanta's parent Global Health shares jump 8% in trade today?

In Q1, the company posted a consolidated net profit to ₹159 crore, as compared to ₹106.2 crore a year ago, up 50 per cent.

The company's consolidated revenue for Q1 FY26 grew by 19.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,030.8 crore, as compared to ₹861 crore. Its Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased by 22.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹255.3 crore Y-o-Y and the Ebitda margin came in at 24.3 per cent, as compared to 23.6 per cent a year ago.

Occupied bed days increased by 13.3 per cent, representing an occupancy of 63.2 per cent on increased bed capacity.

In-patients count increased by 14.2 per cent and out-patients count increased by 13.1 per cent Y-o-Y. Matured hospitals' revenue was ₹700.6 crore, a growth of 10.7 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis.