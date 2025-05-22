ONGC shares slip 2% on posting mixed Q4 nos; PAT down 22% QoQ, Rev up 4%

ONGC share price: Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)were under pressure and declined 1.8 per cent in trade on Thursday, logging an intraday low at ₹244.1 per share on BSE. Investors sold shares after the company mixed weak Q4 results on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis.

ONGC Q4 results 2025

On Wednesday, ONGC reported its Q4 results after market hours. In the quarter under review, the company's net profit stood at ₹6,448 crore, down 22 per cent as compared to ₹8,239.9 crore a year ago.

Its revenue for the quarter stood at ₹34,982.23 crore as against ₹33,716.8 crore a year ago, up 4 per cent.

Meanwhile, the standalone crude oil production during FY'25 was 18.558 MMT with an increase of 0.9 per cent over FY'24 and natural gas production was 19.654 BCM in FY'25 as against 19.978 BCM in FY'24.

ONGC turnover

The company achieved a turnover of ₹12,995 crore during FY’25 against a turnover of ₹13,197 crore during FY’24. This was mainly due to a lower realized crude oil price of $70.23/bbl in FY’25 as against $71.47/bbl in FY’24.

ONGC dividend 2025

A total dividend of ₹12.25 per share of face value ₹5 each has been declared by the company for FY'25, with a total payout of ₹15,411 crore. This includes an interim dividend of 220 per cent (₹11.00 per share) already paid during the year and final dividend of 25 per cent (₹1.25 per share) recommended by the board.

About ONGC

Maharatna ONGC is the largest producer of crude oil and natural gas in India, contributing around 70 per cent of Indian domestic production. It has a unique distinction of being a company with in-house service capabilities in all areas of Exploration and Production of oil & gas and related oil-field services.