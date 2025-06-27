Power Mech shares rise after ₹159 crore solar power project orders

Shares of the company extended gains to their fourth straight day on Friday, gaining over 8 per cent in the process. From its March low, the stock has surged nearly 83 per cent. The counter has risen 25 per cent this year, compared to an 8.12 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Power Mech Projects has a total market capitalisation of ₹10,185.03 crore, according to BSE data.

Power Mech bags orders worth ₹159 crore

The company secured solar power project orders from BSPGCL under the PM-KUSUM Component C2 Scheme for feeder-level solarisation, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The projects involve setting up grid-connected distributed solar power plants at three power sub-stations in Bihar, Rajoun (4.221 Mw), Sakahara (4.285 Mw), and Sambhuganj (5.155 Mw)—with a total capacity of 13.66 Mw (AC). The combined value of the contracts is approximately ₹159 crore, with estimated revenue generation over the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) tenure.