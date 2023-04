Back home, shares of TCS will hog limelight after the company missed estimates on revenue and profit due to a slowdown in the North America region. The trend across other IT stocks will also be eyed.

Asian indices edged lower in early trade this morning with Hang Seng dropping 2 per cent. Nikkei, S&P/ASX 200, and Straits times also fell up to 0.3 per cent. ,