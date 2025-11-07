Friday, November 07, 2025 | 07:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Torrent Pharma Q2 profit rises 16% to ₹591 crore on strong global sales

Torrent Pharma Q2 profit rises 16% to ₹591 crore on strong global sales

Torrent Pharmaceuticals posted a 16% rise in Q2FY26 profit to Rs 591 crore, with double-digit growth across India, the US, and Brazil driving revenue higher.

Torrent Pharma

Photo: Shutterstock

Sanket Koul
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Friday reported a 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit for the September quarter (Q2FY26) to Rs 591 crore, up from Rs 453 crore in the same period last year, supported by robust sales across territories.
 
The company’s revenue from operations rose 14 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,302 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 2,889 crore in Q2FY25.
 
What drove Torrent Pharma’s domestic growth?
 
India revenues increased 12 per cent to Rs 1,820 crore, led by outperformance in focus therapies. Torrent’s chronic business grew 13 per cent, outpacing the Indian Pharma Market’s (IPM’s) 11 per cent growth.
 
 
The Ahmedabad-based company said it had 21 brands among the top 500 in the IPM, with 15 of those generating over Rs 100 crore in sales.

Also Read

Torrent Pharma

CCI clears Torrent Pharma's proposal to buy stake in JB Chemicals

Torrent Pharma

Street bullish on Torrent Pharma's prospects after in-line Q1 FY26premium

Torrent Pharma

Torrent Pharma Q1 profit rises 20% to ₹548 cr on strong global sales

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Torrent Pharma Q1 results: PAT up 20% on robust sales across territories

stock market

Top stock picks for July 28: Shyam Metalics, Torrent Pharma; check targets

 
On an operational level, Torrent Pharma’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 1,083 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 33 per cent.
 
“The figure includes acquisition-related one-off expenses of Rs 15 crore,” the company said in a statement.
 
How did international markets perform in Q2FY26?
 
Revenue from the US market rose 26 per cent to Rs 337 crore, up from Rs 268 crore in the year-ago period. The company attributed the growth to new product launches and steady performance in the generics segment.
 
Similarly, revenues from the Brazil market grew 21 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 318 crore, compared with Rs 263 crore in Q2FY25, supported by strong performance of key brands and expansion in the branded generics portfolio.
 
How did the stock react to the quarterly results?
 
Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals rose marginally by 0.7 per cent on Friday, closing at Rs 3,579.50 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
 

More From This Section

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

Nykaa Q2FY26 results: Net profit triples to ₹34 crore, revenue grows 25%

Q2 earnings, Q2

Interarch Building Q2 results: Profit rises 56% to ₹32 cr, revenue up 51%

Trent, westside, fashion retail

Trent Q2 results: Profit rises 11% to ₹377 crore, revenue up nearly 16%

Hindalco Industries Ltd, Hindalco sustainable mining

Hindalco Q2 profit up 21% to ₹4,741 crore, to invest $750 mn in Novelis

bajaj auto

Baja Auto Q2 results: Net profit jumps 53% to ₹2,122 cr, revenue up 19%

Topics : Company Results Torrent Pharma Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon