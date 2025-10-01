Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 07:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hero MotoCorp records sales of more than 6.87 lakh units in Sep

Hero MotoCorp records sales of more than 6.87 lakh units in Sep

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Hero MotoCorp today announced a robust start to the festive season, dispatching 687,220 units in September 2025. This momentum marks a solid 8% growth compared to the 637,050 units sold in September of the previous year.

The Company recorded 3,23,230 VAHAN registrations this month, reflecting an year-on year growth of 19%. The positive dispatch performance comes alongside a landmark achievement: Hero MotoCorp became the first Indian company to surpass the 125 Million cumulative two-wheeler production mark. The strong monthly dispatches contributed to a steady growth of 11.3% through Q2 FY26 compared to previous year, driven by the strategic diversification of the product portfolio into newer segments since the beginning of the financial year.

 

Aatmanirbharta in Pulses aids in leading domestic production of Pulses reducing imports

GIFT Nifty hints at muted opening for equities ahead of RBI policy meet outcome

Fabtech Technologies subscribed 2.03 times

Glottis IPO subscribed 2.05 times

Union Cabinet approves to release an additional installment of Dearness Allowance

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

