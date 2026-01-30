Stocks to Watch today: Tata Motors CV, Swiggy, ITC, Vedanta, Paytm, Colgate

Stocks to Watch Today, Friday, January 30, 2026: Indian equity markets gear up for a lower start on Friday as investors shift attention to the Indian equity markets gear up for a lower start on Friday as investors shift attention to the Union Budget for the financial year 2027 (FY27) , which will be announced over the weekend.

The early indicator of Nifty50 performance -- GIFT NIFTY -- was down 93 points at 25,424 as of 7:40 AM. Meanwhile, Dalal Street stock markets will be open for a special trading session on Sunday, February 1, as the Finance Minister will unveil the Union Budget.

The FY26 economic survey , released on Thursday, boosted domestic stocks, as it expects GDP to grow at 6.8-7.2 per cent in FY27 amid macroeconomic stability. It further placed swadeshi at the heart of a broader shift in state strategy.

Meanwhile, stock markets in Asia traded mixed, taking muted cues from Wall Street. The US dollar rose 0.3 per cent after President Donald Trump said he would announce his nominee to the Federal Reserve Chair on Friday morning. Overnight, stock markets in the US ended lower after earnings of large-cap technology firms hinted at overvaluation worries. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices were down 0.13 per cent and 0.72 per cent. CATCH LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE TODAY Back home, on Thursday, the BSE Sensex settled 221.69 points or 0.27 per cent higher at 82,566.37, while the Nifty50 rose 76.15 points or 0.3 per cent to end at 25,418.90.

REC: The company said its consolidated net profit dipped slightly by 0.58 per cent to ₹4,052.44 crore in the December quarter of FY26, mainly due to higher expenses. Total expenses rose to ₹9,903.89 crore in the reporting quarter. KPIT: The IT services company reported a 29 per cent drop in net profit for Q3 to ₹133 crore, from ₹187 crore a year earlier. The plunge in profit was mainly due to provisions of ₹60 crore made for the new labour code. Gillette India: The company reported a 36.9 per cent increase in profit to ₹172.46 crore for the December quarter of FY26 on a year-to-year basis. Its revenue from operations increased 15.23 per cent to ₹790 crore.

Voltas: The air-conditioning maker reported a 35.4 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹84.46 crore for the December quarter of FY26. Voltas' revenue from operations declined 1.1 per cent to ₹3,070.77 crore. Other news in focus Wipro: The IT major on Thursday The IT major on Thursday announced the launch of a consulting-led, AI-powered operating model for enterprise functions , integrating advisory and transformation services with end-to-end accountability across four core areas. Atlanta Electricals: The company won five orders worth ₹288 crore from Karnataka Power Transmission Corp and an IPP executing an NTPC project, lifting its order book to ₹2,787 crore, with execution over 12 months.