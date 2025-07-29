Shares of Hind Rectifiers (up 20 per cent at ₹1,711.65) and InfoBeans Technologies (up 10 per cent at ₹625.60) have hit their respective all-time highs and locked in their respective upper circuit on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade.

Investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held over 1 per cent holding in InfoBeans Technologies and Hind Rectifiers at the end of the June 2025 quarter.

In InfoBeans Technologies, Mukul Agrawal held 1.06 million equity shares or 4.38 per cent stake, the shareholding pattern data shows. He held 250,000 equity shares or 1.46 per cent holding in Hind Rectifiers.

According to information available, Agrawal holds over 1 per cent holdings in other notable listed companies, including BSE, Neuland Laboratories, Radico Khaitan, Nuvama Wealth Management, PTC Industries and LT Foods.

InfoBeans Technologies' share price zooms 66% in 2 weeks In the past two weeks, shares of InfoBeans Technologies zoomed 66 per cent from a level of ₹378. It has more than doubled, or up 132 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹269.95, touched on April 7, 2025. InfoBeans Technologies, a global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-led software engineering company, reported robust earnings for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26). The company’s revenue grew a 23 per cent year-over-year (Y-o-Y) at ₹124 crore while profitability significantly improved, with an 89 per cent boost in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) at ₹36 crore. It saw a 200 per cent leap in profit after tax (PAT) at ₹23 crore compared to the same period last year.

The management said demand across all geographies contributed to revenue growth, and cost optimisation efforts led to an improvement in Ebitda and PAT. During the quarter, InfoBeans signed 6 new clients, out of which 3 of them are large enterprise clients and onboarded 67 new team members.

InfoBeans Technologies' strong alliances with leading cloud platforms like Salesforce and ServiceNow, investments in AI-based technologies, and a talented engineering team enable the company to deliver outcome-driven solutions. This approach has resulted in 95 per cent of the company's clients returning to it for additional work each year.