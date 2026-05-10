AI to robotics: The growing convergence trend reshaping technology

Omni-Cloud computing is a distributed model that enables organisations to manage, deploy and run applications anywhere and everywhere. It offers a breadth of coverage, greater flexibility and reduced latency — capabilities essential for delivering superior user experiences and optimising resource distribution. This mix-and-match Cloud service helps companies to connect different applications and audiences, placing them closer to users to improve their experience. This means mixing Clouds for different jobs, such as Amazon for websites, Azure for data analysis and Google for other tasks.

Another example of expanding use of tech suites is digital twins for advanced manufacturing, says the WEF report. Digital twin ecosystems in manufacturing are real-time virtual representations of assets and processes that mirror physical operations to optimise operations, predict failures and improve efficiency. Digital twins were once limited by fragmented data, immature spatial models and experimental AI, limiting them to basic visualisation and planning. Multiple capabilities are advancing in parallel and beginning to converge. Sharp advances in AI have unlocked the ability to simulate thousands of scenarios, learn from real-world conditions and automatically optimise design and process decisions. Such advancements have transformed digital twins from slow and passive models into rapid, real-time systems.