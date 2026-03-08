Home / Opinion / Columns / Consumer Protection: Bank faces higher penalty for delayed card closure

Consumer Protection: Bank faces higher penalty for delayed card closure

The Karnataka State Commission questioned why bank had failed to close the card in 2010, and had raised a demand after seven years

Credit Card, Shopping
premium
The Karnataka State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ordered Standard Chartered Bank to pay ₹5 lakh compensation after wrongly pursuing a customer for credit card dues years after closure. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Jehangir B Gai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2026 | 10:25 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
V.V. Venkatesh had a credit card issued by Standard Chartered Bank. He made a payment of ₹15,500 on August 27, 2010 and instructed the bank to close the credit card, which the bank also confirmed. 
After seven years, in 2018, the bank suddenly issued a notice claiming outstanding dues on the credit card. After a further lapse of three years, the bank issued another notice on December 25, 2020, demanding ₹33,83,173.12 as the pending amount. It followed this up with telephone calls and reminder notices dated June 15, 2022 and June 18, 2022. Venkatesh replied to all the legal notices, pointing out that the card had been closed after he had cleared all the dues. Yet the bank’s recovery agents, Shaha Finlease, kept harassing him with telephone calls demanding payment. Aggrieved, Venkatesh filed a complaint before the Additional District Consumer Commission for Bengaluru against the bank as well as the recovery agent, alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice. He stated that the bank had wrongly termed him a defaulter and adversely affected his CIBIL rating, because of which financial institutions rejected his loan applications. 
The bank as well as the recovery agent did not even bother to contest the case, so the commission decided it ex parte on the basis of the evidence produced by Venkatesh. The District Commission concluded that the bank had been deficient in service and had also engaged in unfair trade practice. It awarded ₹1 lakh as compensation along with 10 per cent interest from the date of the order and ₹3,000 as litigation cost. 
Venkatesh was not satisfied with the compensation awarded, so he appealed to the Karnataka State Commission. He cited a decision of the Supreme Court in a similar matter in Canara Bank v. S. Reghukumar & Anr., where the apex court had awarded ₹5 lakh as compensation. Similarly, in Anil Milkhiram Goyel v. Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Ltd., the National Commission had awarded ₹15 lakh as compensation for mental agony and ₹1 lakh as litigation cost. Venkatesh argued for the enhancement of the compensation in conformity with the observations and compensation awarded in these precedents. 
The Karnataka State Commission considered the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India relating to the closure of credit cards, which stipulated that once the outstanding dues were cleared, the bank had a duty to complete the closure formalities within seven days, and any delay would result in a penalty of ₹500 per day payable to the cardholder. 
The Karnataka State Commission noted that the bank had failed to explain why it had not closed the credit card on August 27, 2010 and why it had issued a demand notice after a lapse of seven years. It indicted Standard Chartered Bank for engaging in unfair trade practices that had affected the customer for about 10 years because of an adverse CIBIL rating. 
Accordingly, by its order dated February 12, 2026, delivered by Sri Ravi Shankar for the Bench along with Sunita Channabasappa Bagewadi, the Karnataka State Commission enhanced the compensation to ₹5 lakh. It also awarded ₹1 lakh as advocate’s fees and a further ₹50,000 to cover litigation cost. 
The writer is a consumer activist

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

David vs Goliath: Iran war reveals pricing asymmetry of weapons systems

Premium

Even as Trump humiliates allies, Indian govt must adopt humility at home

Premium

Energy shocks from West Asia will have knock-on effects on India's economy

Premium

The world must ensure Iran retains a functioning post-war state machinery

Premium

Sanand 2.0's swift semicon wave accelerates India's chip ambitions

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics :Credit cardsCONSUMER PROTECTIONCIBIL ScoreSupreme CourtBS Opinion

First Published: Mar 08 2026 | 10:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story