Custodian, not owner or promoter: Listing key to Tata Sons control debate

Following the unexpected turn of events, it may help to take a closer look at what Tata Trusts, its trustees, its chairman, and the nominee directors stand for vis-a-vis Tata Sons. Tata Trusts, which owns a majority stake of 66 per cent in Tata Sons, the holding company of the conglomerate, is the promoter of the group. However, trustees of public charitable trusts, such as Tata Trusts, are described as custodians and not owners, irrespective of family name. So, no individual in Tata Trusts is an owner or a promoter.
Tata Trusts is a group of public charitable trusts, which are different from family trusts in the case of global philanthropies. As for regulations, Tata Trusts is governed by the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, which confers no distinct authority to the chairman of Tata Trusts.