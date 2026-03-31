Custodian, not owner or promoter: Listing key to Tata Sons control debate

Bombay House, the headquarters of the Tata Group built in 1924, continues to be a historic landmark for corporate India. But the core of the Tata Group at Fort in South Mumbai — witness to thousands of critical meetings over the decades — may now be in the midst of clearing the air over leadership uncertainties in the salt-to-software conglomerate.

The context here is a board meeting of Tata Sons on February 24, when Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata raised questions related to losses in some Tata entities, mainly in the semiconductor, aviation, and ecommerce businesses. Noel Tata, who became chairman of Tata Trusts in 2024, sought to link the financials of the Tata Group with any decision on extending the term of N Chandrasekaran (or Chandra) as Tata Sons chairman. Noel Tata’s intervention on the subject of Chandra’s extension in the February 2026 meeting was contrary to the unanimous stand taken by Tata Trusts in July 2025 on the matter. July last year, Tata Trusts, including Noel Tata, had recommended a third five-year term for Chandra as chairman of Tata Sons while batting for continuity in leadership at a time when the group was foraying into transformational businesses.