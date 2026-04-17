Predicting a leadership 'crash': Key to averting governance crashes

Jeffrey Sachs, professor at Columbia University, says that POTUS is deranged, out of control, and needs to be urgently stopped. Geopolitics and corporate governance, of course, are different in many ways, though there are similarities. Everywhere, politicians with less than a 40 per cent vote share behave like they have been chosen by a landslide majority. They plumb the depths of inappropriate, amoral behaviour. Constitutional institutions are distorted to make the system appear to work (companies sometimes do so with corporate governance). Watch how the recent Hungarian elections have delivered a resounding electoral reversal after 16 years of distorted voting constituencies, a captured media, state-sponsored propaganda, and threats and intimidation! Why has our democratic system sacrificed good intent to the false gods of greed and growth?