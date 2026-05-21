US Fed faces a reformist challenge as the baton passes from Powell to Warsh

Besides the verbal attack, the administration’s Department of Justice (DoJ) initiated an investigation against Mr Powell, which was seen as a direct attack on the central bank’s independence. The DoJ had to drop the investigation because some senators made it a condition for confirming Mr Warsh. Mr Trump also attempted to fire one of the Fed’s governors. This is the broader context in which the leadership change is happening.

Mr Warsh is not new to the Fed. In 2006, he became the youngest-ever member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. He quit in 2011, and much has changed since then. He is said to have lost the race for the Fed’s top job to Mr Powell eight years ago, and some commentators argue that he has since shifted his positions to qualify for the role. How Mr Trump reacts to his decisions will soon be known. The US inflation rate stood at 3.8 per cent in April, nearly double the medium-term target of 2 per cent. With sustained uncertainty in West Asia, inflation is likely to remain elevated. It will be interesting to see how the new Fed Chair approaches the situation, given that inflation has remained above target for about five years.