Between easing inflation and rising geopolitical risks, RBI chooses caution

It will now be worth watching whether the two-week ceasefire between the US and Israel, on the one hand, and Iran, on the other, holds and whether that will be enough to find a durable solution to the crisis. If the two sides fail to find a solution and the war resumes, the threshold for any further dialogue will rise substantially. To what extent movements in the Strait of Hormuz are restored, and on what conditions, need to be carefully monitored. It is believed that oil and gas facilities damaged during the war will take some time to start functioning again. Nevertheless, the ceasefire has helped bring down oil prices and pushed up those of stocks and bonds. It should also help provide much-needed stability in the currency market. The direction in financial markets will be determined by how diplomatic efforts progress over the coming days.