Between easing inflation and rising geopolitical risks, RBI chooses caution

Assuming these inflation-growth forecasts hold, it is reasonable to argue that the policy interest rate will remain at the current level throughout the year. Interestingly, the RBI has also started giving a projection for the core inflation rate, which is expected to average 4.4 per cent during the year. The inclusion of this additional information must be welcomed. It will help reduce information asymmetry. Besides, although the RBI’s target is the headline inflation rate, using the core rate in communication could be useful in managing expectations, particularly during supply-driven shocks, which tend to make the headline rate more volatile. Along with the MPC’s decision, the RBI also announced measures to improve the ease of doing business, and one of them is worth highlighting here. It recently consolidated over 9,000 regulatory instructions into 238 master directions. A similar exercise is being carried out for supervisory instructions. Taken together, these should help improve clarity among regulated entities and reduce friction.