Pixel: Google offers same-day repair, free pick-up and drop option in India

Google has expanded its after-sales service for Pixel users in India, introducing same-day repair centres in 21 cities. The initiative aims to deliver faster and more accessible support, with 80 per cent of Pixel phone repairs now being completed within the same day, said the US-based technology company. In addition, users can opt for a free mail-in repair service, which includes doorstep pick-up and drop-off at no extra cost.
Same-day repair centres: Faster fixes for Pixel users
Announced via Google India’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, the new same day repair centres are now live in metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, as well as other key urban centres. Customers who submit their Pixel devices before 2:00 pm at designated walk-in locations can expect same-day servicing.
These centres are categorised as Exclusive and Priority Service Centres, offering expedited repair services for Pixel phones, earbuds, and smartwatches.
Free doorstep repairs for wider accessibility
For users unable to visit a repair centre, Google is offering a mail-in option with free doorstep pick-up and drop. This option is designed to help users in remote areas access certified repair services without stepping out of their homes.
Enhanced online support tools
To streamline the process further, Google has updated its support page with a suite of new tools and resources. These include:
- Troubleshooting guides
- Repair status tracking
- Online booking for repair requests
- Service centre locator
- More support for the Pixel ecosystem
Beyond hardware repairs, Google continues to build on its Pixel ecosystem in India with various customer-first initiatives, including:
- Exchange offers and cashback on new Pixel devices
- A guidebook with Pixel tips and best practices
- 24/7 support via phone and chat
- Tutorial videos for setup and troubleshooting on YouTube
- EMI and bank discounts for new buyers
- Pixel Simulator to explore features before purchasing
- With this expansion, Google aims to provide a hassle-free support experience that caters to users across both metro and non-metro regions.
Earlier this year, Google launched its online store in India, offering direct access to its devices directly from the company. The company is now gearing up to launch the next-generation Pixel line-up, scheduled for August 20. The India launch, however, has not been confirmed at the time of writing this report.