Google adds separate controls for search history, personalisation: Report

Google is reportedly rolling out new search history and personalisation controls that will give users more direct control over how their activity is stored and how recommendations are tailored across its services. According to a report by 9To5Google, the company is introducing two separate settings called “Search Services History” and “Personalised Recommendations,” replacing the older structure tied to Web & App Activity and Search Personalisation.

The rollout has reportedly begun through email and in-app notifications and is expected to continue over the next few weeks.

Google splits history and personalisation settings

Until now, Google relied on Web and App Activity to manage saved activity across services, while Search Personalisation handled customised recommendations and results. As per the report, with the latest change, Google is separating both into independent controls.

The new Search Services History setting reportedly determines whether Google can save user activity across services such as Search, Maps, Shopping, Flights, Hotels, Translate, and News. This is likely to include search queries, activity from websites connected to Google Search services, and even responses generated through AI-powered features.

Meanwhile, the Personalised Recommendations setting is expected to control whether Google can use activity and preferences to customise recommendations and search results.

Saved Media gets added as a separate option

As per 9To5Google, Google is also adding a new subsection under Search Services History called Saved Media. If enabled, this setting will allow Google to store media files such as images, audio, videos, and other files used during voice searches, Google Lens sessions, and Search Live interactions.

Users will likely be able to turn Saved Media off independently without disabling the broader Search Services History setting. Google will also reportedly allow users to remove individual pieces of saved media from their activity history.

According to the report, Google says the feature is meant to support more interactive AI and visual search experiences. For example, it could allow users to revisit previous Lens searches or continue earlier Search Live conversations.

Google says current user preferences will automatically transfer to the new system. If Web and App Activity or Search Personalisation were previously enabled, the corresponding new settings will remain enabled. Similarly, users who had these controls turned off will continue to remain opted out. Existing auto-delete preferences for activity history will also carry over automatically.

Rollout

According to the report, the new settings will begin appearing for users a few days after they receive the notification email, with the wider rollout expected to continue over the coming weeks.