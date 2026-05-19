Amazon launches slimmest Fire TV Stick HD in India with Xbox cloud gaming

Amazon has launched the new Amazon Fire TV Stick HD in India with support for HDR10+ viewing, Wi-Fi 6 and a redesigned Fire TV interface. According to Amazon, the new streaming stick also brings Xbox cloud gaming support to Fire TV HD devices for the first time, allowing users to stream games without a console. Amazon claims the latest Fire TV Stick HD delivers over 30 per cent faster performance and slimmest compared to the previous HD generation.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: Price and availability

Price: Rs 4,999

The new Fire TV Stick HD is available through Amazon, Blinkit, Flipkart, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto and will also be available through offline retail stores soon.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: Details

According to Amazon, the new Fire TV Stick HD offers faster app launches and smoother navigation compared to the older generation. The streaming device supports 1080p Full HD playback with HDR10+ and includes Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for improved streaming stability.

The company has also introduced a redesigned Fire TV interface that focuses on quicker navigation and better organisation. The new layout separates content into dedicated categories such as movies, TV shows, free content and live TV. The interface also gives users quick access to smart home controls, allowing them to manage Alexa-compatible devices such as lights, fans, ACs, and geysers directly from the TV screen.

Amazon is also positioning the device as a portable streaming solution for travellers. Users can carry the stick easily and plug it into compatible TVs while travelling to access their streaming services.

The Fire TV Stick HD supports streaming apps including Prime Video, Netflix, JioHotstar, YouTube, and Zee5. Users can also access free and ad-supported content, including live sports and news channels. The included Alexa Voice Remote allows users to search and launch content using voice commands.

One of the key additions is support for Xbox cloud gaming through the Xbox app. By connecting a compatible Bluetooth controller, users can stream cloud-enabled Xbox games directly on the Fire TV Stick HD without owning a console. However, the feature requires an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

READ: Apple reveals WWDC26 schedule: Platform updates, AI Siri, and more expected Earlier this year, Amazon also updated its Fire TV mobile app in India with a redesigned interface and remote streaming controls for connected Fire TV devices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: Key features