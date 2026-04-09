WhatsApp tests usernames to let users chat without sharing phone numbers

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new username feature that could change how people connect on the platform. According to a report from WABetaInfo, the update will allow users to communicate without sharing their phone numbers, offering more privacy. Once available, users will be able to share their unique usernames instead of their phone numbers to start a conversation on WhatsApp. This is similar to what some other platforms, such as Telegram and Discord, offer.

WhatsApp username: How it works

According to WABetaInfo, the feature has been spotted in the WhatsApp beta for iOS 26.1.10.70 update. The report highlighted that usernames will give users greater control over their personal information, especially their phone numbers. This means users can interact with new contacts without exposing sensitive details, while still messaging on WhatsApp.

ALSO READ: Android 17 beta introduces system-level gaming controller remapping: Report Once the feature becomes available, users can check its availability by heading to their profile settings. If the feature is available to them, they will see a new option to set up a username. The report noted that the setup process is designed to be simple, guiding users step by step. After choosing a username, it will be linked to their account and can be shared with others instead of a phone number.

The report stated that the rollout is gradual and the feature will be released in phases over the coming months.

As per the report, there are also specific rules for creating usernames. These are as follows:

Usernames cannot start with "www" to avoid confusion with official websites

Usernames cannot end with domain extensions like .com or .net

Each username must include at least one letter

Usernames cannot consist only of numbers or symbols

Allowed characters include:

Lowercase letters (a–z)

Numbers (0–9)

Periods (.)

Underscores (_)

Username length must be between 3 and 35 characters

ALSO READ: Anthropic unveils Project Glasswing to boost cybersecurity with AI: Details A key requirement for choosing a username is that it must be available across Meta platforms. This means the username should not already be taken on Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp. If it is available everywhere and meets the rules, users can claim it instantly. However, if the username is already in use on Instagram or Facebook, users will need to verify that they own it.

This verification is done through Accounts Center, where users can link their accounts and confirm ownership. Once verified, they can use the same username on WhatsApp. If the username belongs to someone else on Facebook or Instagram, it cannot be claimed on WhatsApp.