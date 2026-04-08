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Android 17 beta introduces system-level gaming controller remapping: Report

Android 17 beta brings system-level controller remapping, allowing users to customise gamepad controls across all games without relying on third-party apps

Android 17 (Image: Google's Android Developers Blog)

Android 17 (Image: Google's Android Developers Blog)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 5:07 PM IST

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Google has reportedly confirmed that it is introducing system-level controller remapping in Android 17 beta to improve the gaming experience on the platform. According to a report by Android Authority, the feature allows users to customise how their gamepad buttons, triggers and sticks function across the entire system.
 
As per the report, the update was detailed by Mishaal Rahman, a former Android Authority editor now working at Google, who shared that the move comes in response to consistent user demand for native controller remapping on Android.

Work across games, not just individual titles

As per Android Authority, the new implementation operates at the system level, unlike existing solutions that depend on in-game settings or third-party apps. This means users can set up a preferred button layout once and have it apply across all supported games, removing the need for repeated configuration.
 

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The feature reportedly supports both wired and Bluetooth controllers and offers granular control over inputs. Users can remap face buttons, triggers and thumbstick clicks, as well as swap directional controls between analogue sticks and the D-pad.

Where to find it and how it works

Android Authority notes that the feature is accessible through a new Game Controller settings menu. For wired controllers, users can navigate to:
  • Open Settings
  • Click on System
  • Tap on Game Controller for wired gamepads
For Bluetooth gamepads:
  • Head to Settings
  • Click on Connected devices
  • Tap on Device details (after selecting your connected gamepad)
  • Click on Game Controller Settings
Users can save their customised layouts directly on the device, making it easier to maintain consistent controls across different games and sessions.

Focus on accessibility, but still in beta

According to the report, Google has designed the feature with accessibility in mind, allowing users to adjust controls based on their physical needs or familiarity with different controller layouts across platforms.
 
However, the feature is currently limited to devices running Android 17 beta (beta 2 or later). Android Authority reports that since this is an early version, some issues persist, such as incorrect button icons appearing for certain controllers, even though the remapping functionality itself works as expected.
 

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Topics : Google Android Latest Technology News

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 5:07 PM IST

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