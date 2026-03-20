Mozilla Firefox to get free built in VPN, AI tools and more: What's new

Mozilla has announced a set of new features and updates coming to its Firefox browser in the coming weeks. According to the company’s blog, these include a built-in VPN, new settings options, AI-powered tools and a refreshed design. The company said that the updates are focused on giving users more control, better privacy and tools that make everyday browsing easier. It is to be noted that previously, Firefox VPN was available as a separate paid service, but it is now being integrated into the browser as part of this update.

Firefox browser update: What’s new

Built-in VPN for added privacy

The major update includes a free built-in VPN. According to the company, this feature is designed to improve privacy by routing browser traffic through a proxy, which helps hide a user’s IP address and location while browsing. The company noted that it gives users privacy and protection online with no extra downloads. Unlike some free VPN services, Mozilla said this feature is built around its privacy principles. Users will get up to 50 gigabytes of data per month in select regions, including the US, France, Germany and the UK. The feature is expected to roll out with the upcoming version, Firefox 149, starting March 24.

Improved settings and personalisation ALSO READ: Apple Mac users may soon get native Gemini app with on-screen awareness According to the company, Firefox will soon allow users to customise their browsing experience. The Settings section is being updated with clearer navigation and a search option, making it simpler to find and adjust preferences. This update will first be available in Firefox Nightly, which is an early testing version of the Firefox browser. New tools for productivity Firefox is also adding new tools called ‘Smart Window’ that use AI to provide quick help such as definitions, summaries and product comparisons without leaving the page. This feature will be optional and available through a waitlist.