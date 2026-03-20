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Apple Mac users may soon get native Gemini app with on-screen awareness

Google is testing a Gemini app for macOS in early beta as it works to bring a native experience to Mac users who currently rely on the web version

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Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 3:07 PM IST

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Google is reportedly working on a dedicated Gemini app for Apple’s macOS. According to a report from Bloomberg, Google is preparing to offer a native Mac app for its AI assistant, instead of relying only on the web version. Currently, the app is reportedly being tested with a small group of users as part of a beta programme.
 
The report also mentioned that a Desktop Intelligence feature is in development that could let Gemini access on-screen content and other apps to deliver more context-aware responses.

Gemini app for Mac: What we know

According to a report from Bloomberg, Google has started sharing an early version of the Gemini app with select testers outside the company. In a message to testers, the company reportedly said, “This is an early version of the Gemini for Mac app for your feedback and will have only critical features from the other clients but not all.” This indicates that the current version is still limited and does not include all planned features.
 
 
According to the report, the beta version of the app still offers several capabilities. These include generating images, video, music, tables and charts, along with handling maths problems and information analysis. The app can also search the web, review past conversations and analyse uploaded files. The report added that the app supports personalisation and can work with different types of media and documents.
 
A Google spokesperson reportedly declined to comment on the app’s release timeline. However, external testing suggests that the Gemini Mac app could expand to more users soon. 

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Desktop Intelligence feature

According to a report from Bloomberg, the app also includes a feature called Desktop Intelligence. This feature reportedly allows Gemini to access content from other apps on a Mac, such as calendars, to provide more context-aware responses. As per the report, the app’s code suggests that, when enabled, Gemini can “see what you see” on the screen and pull relevant information to improve responses while it is in use.

Other native AI apps

The development comes as AI companies race to make their chatbots more accessible. Competitors like OpenAI and Anthropic already offer dedicated Mac apps for ChatGPT and Claude. With a native macOS app, Google is reportedly working to close this gap and make Gemini easier to use on desktop devices.
 

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Topics : Google Apple Latest Technology News Apple MacBook Air Gemini AI

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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 3:07 PM IST

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