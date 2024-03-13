Phonepe's Indus Appstore gains traction amid Google-developer spat

In the tussle between Google and Indian app developers, Indus Appstore, seems to have benefited. Meant to be a competitor to the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store, Indus Appstore by PhonePe has witnessed impressive user adoption within the first two weeks of its launch.





Kudos to @IndusAppstore for reaching 5 Lakh downloads in just 2 weeks!



????Download #IndusAppstore and experience personalized recommendations tailored just for you. — PhonePe (@PhonePe) March 13, 2024 Since its launch with 200,000 apps last month, Indus has climbed to over 500,000 downloads within two weeks and is on track to crossing the 1 million-user mark soon, the company said. A senior executive of the company also said that the Appstore will be in 250-300 million smartphones by the end of the year.





ALSO READ: PhonePe to go global in a couple of months, says CEO Sameer Nigam “A growing number of app and game developers have started listing their applications on the app store. Thousands of developers have listed their applications in the last couple of weeks,” Akash Dongre, Chief Product Officer and co-founder, Indus Appstore, told Business Standard.

PhonePe had, last month, announced the launch of Indus specifically for the Indian market to create “a more competitive and localised mobile app store economy for India.”

The increase in users and app listings on Indus come amid an ongoing spat between Indian developers and technology major Google over its billing policy.

On 1 March, Google announced that it had removed apps from 10 developers from its Play Store for alleged non-compliance with its user choice billing (UCB) system. These included over 200 apps, such as Shaadi, Bharat Matrimony, Balaji Telefilms’ Altt (formerly ALTBalaji), audio platform Kuku FM, dating service Quack Quack, and Info Edge group’s Naukri.com and 99 Acres.

App developers alleged that Google was using its dominant position to charge exorbitant commissions of 15-30 per cent for its services.





The tussle hit a pause on 7 March after the parties involved agreed to a four-month extension in the payment of pending fees related to services offered by the Play Store, temporarily restoring the status quo. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear the appeals filed by 10 developers on 19 March.

Amid this tussle, Indus’ promise of zero listing fees for the first year, and no in-app commissions for payments made through third-party gateways, has put it in the spotlight.

"Discussions around the need for an alternative Appstore have intensified in the last few weeks, recommending Indus Appstore as the alternative,” Dongre said.

However, experts say that Indus is likely to face a rocky road ahead if it aims to become a viable alternative to market leader Google.

“Google has a monopoly in the Android ecosystem. Although several apps were delisted, it does not mean that the market will shift from Android to another operating system (OS). It will take some time to build a viable alternative,” said Prachir Singh, Senior Analyst, Counterpoint – a technology market research firm, who is of the view that it may take at least two or three years before Indus can emerge as a viable alternative to Google.





ALSO READ: Google, Indian app developers 'agree to' pause billing dispute for 4 months According to industry estimates, the Google Play Store currently holds a share of over 95 per cent in the Indian market.

To incentivise users, Indus is offering a host of features such as making the app store available in 12 Indian languages and offering video-based discovery features to make the user experience more engaging. It also allows users to register using just their mobile numbers, without requiring an email ID.

However, to become a competitor to incumbents, analysts say that Indus would require a strong brand value. This, they say, can only be achieved through partnerships with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure Indus comes pre-installed on smartphones in India.

Indus has already announced partnerships with some OEMs and is in discussions with others, in a bid to make its app store a default choice on smartphones in India.

“Indus Appstore has currently tied up with Nokia and Lava, and is currently in advanced discussions with a few other major OEMs. We plan to be in 250-300 million smartphone devices by the end of the year,” said Dongre.

It is, however, important to note that neither Nokia nor Lava were among the top ten smartphone makers for the Indian market in 2023, both having a market share of less than three per cent, according to data from the International Data Corporation (IDC).

To rake in a meaningful user base, analysts say that the company will need to partner with larger OEMs, such as the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo or Realme.

“Since we are operating in an Android ecosystem, the kind of reach and exposure that the Play Store can provide is very difficult to recreate,” said Faisal Kawoosa, founder and chief analyst at research firm Techarc.

He added that Indus might also benefit from forging partnerships with app developers, who could in turn advertise the Indus app via their campaigns.

“For instance, with chipsets like MediaTek and Qualcomm, they work closely with handset makers and have very close integrations, as against other component makers,” Kawoosa said.

Regardless, it is still early days for Indus. Analysts say that it is unlikely that the platform will be able to take on incumbents in the near term, but Indus may succeed in “making a dent.” How it manages to become an effective alternative to the Play Store remains to be seen.

