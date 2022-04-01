Ashok Leyland total vehicle sales rise 17% to 20,123 units in March

Hinduja Group flagship on Friday reported a 17 per cent year-on-year growth in its total vehicle sales, including exports, at 20,123 units in March.

The company had sold a total of 17,231 vehicles in March 2021, said in a statement.

Total Medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales spiked 26 per cent to 13,990 units in March 2022, as compared to 11,101 units in March 2021.

Total LCV sales during the reporting month stood flat at 6,133 units, it stated. The company had sold a total of 6,130 light commercial vehicles (LCVs) in March 2021.

Total domestic sales grew 18 per cent in the previous month to 18,556 units, as against 15,761 units clocked in March 2021, with M&HCV sales recording 29 per cent growth at 12,734 units, while the LCV sales declined 1 per cent at 5,822 units, as against 5,860 units sold in March 2021, as per the statement.

