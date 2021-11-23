Audi launches facelift version of 5-seater SUV Q5 starting at Rs 58.9 lakh

German luxury car maker on Tuesday launched the facelift version of its 5-seater SUV Q5, in two variants -- Technology and Premium Plus -- priced at Rs 63.77 lakh and Rs 58.93 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

The latest roll out is the ninth vehicle from in the domestic market in 2021.

The Q5, is powered by a 2.0 litre TFSI engine and manufactured at Skoda Auto Volkswagen India's Aurangabad facility.

It competes with the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLC Class, BMW X3 and Land Rover Discovery Sport in India.

The Audi Q5 combines a sporty character with excellent everyday usability, and comes with a wide array of infotainment and assistance options, the company said at the launch.

"Today, we have launched our 9th product for 2021 and couldn't be happier. Historically, the Audi Q5 has been amongst our bestsellers and we are confident that this new model is going to be no different," said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.

With more enhancements, the Audi Q5 offers a perfect amalgamation of luxury, sportiness, comfort and everyday use, he added.

"2021 has been a great year for Audi India. Our sales have grown by over a 100 per cent in the first ten months and we are confident that the launch of the Audi Q5 will only take this growth further," Dhillon said.

Audi India is gearing to end this year on a high note and is preparing to launch several more key models in 2022, he further said.

The Audi Q5 comes with attractive new features such as park assist, comfort key with sensor controlled boot lid operation, Audi virtual cockpit plus, 19 speaker B&O premium 3D Sound System, among others.

Other features include infotainment and connectivity through Audi Smartphone Interface, Audi Phone box with wireless charging, MMI Navigation Plus with MMI touch.

Audi Drive Select offers multiple modes as well as eight airbags, including rear-side airbags, to enhance dive safety, Audi India said.

