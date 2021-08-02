ABB India ties up with Audi India for charging solutions for Audi etron

-
ABB India on Monday announced that it has partnered with Audi India to provide charging solutions for their newly launched, fully electric Audi e-tron and Audi e-tron Sportback.
"To ensure a premium charging customer experience, the newly launched Audi etron and Audi e-tron Sportaback are offered with ABB's smart Terra AC wallbox charger along with the car to its customers for smart charging at home," ABB India said in a statement.
According to the statement, the Terra AC wallbox charger is capable of delivering 11 kW power to the Audi e-tron and complies with all safety standards and necessary certifications.
"In line with making the global best in class charging technology available in India, we are pleased to offer our smart EV chargers for Audi India for their fully electric vehicle in India," Kiran Dutt, President - Electrification business, ABB India, said.
Dutt further added, "we offer a range of AC as well as DC fast-charging solutions for EVs along with seamless back-end integration for AC chargers with ChargerSync. It is a reliable and convenient app for ABB Terra AC wall box owners, who are looking to upgrade their charging experience to the next level."
The Terra AC wallbox is ideal for home, delivering high-value quality, futureproof flexibility, and advanced safety and protection. The charger has various options for network connectivity including LAN, Wifi, and 4G SIM connectivity.
