BMW to increase prices in India by up to 4% from January: Chairman

German luxury car maker BMW on Thursday said it will increase prices in India by up to 4 per cent with effect from January next year.
The company sells a variety of vehicles in India ranging from SUV X1 to 7 Series sedan, priced between Rs 345,000 and Rs 24.5 million (ex-showroom).
"From January 1, 2019, BMW India will increase the prices of its cars by up to 4 per cent," BMW Group India Chairman Vikram Pawah said in a statement.
The company, however, did not give any specific reason for the price hike.