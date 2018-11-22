BMW to increase prices in India by up to 4% from January: Chairman

German luxury car maker on Thursday said it will increase prices in India by up to 4 per cent with effect from January next year.

The company sells a variety of vehicles in India ranging from to 7 Series sedan, priced between Rs 345,000 and Rs 24.5 million (ex-showroom).

"From January 1, 2019, India will increase the prices of its cars by up to 4 per cent," Group India Chairman said in a statement.

The company, however, did not give any specific reason for the price hike.