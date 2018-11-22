JUST IN
What's Carlos Ghosn's doing in a prison cell: Eat, sleep, exercise
Business Standard

BMW to increase prices in India by up to 4% from January: Chairman

The company, however, did not give any specific reason for the price hike

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

German luxury car maker BMW on Thursday said it will increase prices in India by up to 4 per cent with effect from January next year.

The company sells a variety of vehicles in India ranging from SUV X1 to 7 Series sedan, priced between Rs 345,000 and Rs 24.5 million (ex-showroom).

"From January 1, 2019, BMW India will increase the prices of its cars by up to 4 per cent," BMW Group India Chairman Vikram Pawah said in a statement.

The company, however, did not give any specific reason for the price hike.
